Tom Cruise Unrecognizable After String Of Cosmetic Procedures And Fillers?

Is Tom Cruise trying too hard to turn back the hands of time by getting excessive Botox and cosmetic procedures? According to one tabloid, Cruise is now “chipmunk-cheeked” as a result of too many fillers and injections. Let’s investigate further.

Tom Cruise Addicted To Botox, Plastic Surgery?

The National Enquirer‘s latest report leaks that Tom Cruise is “barely recognizable” in a recent photo of the actor taken at a restaurant in England. “He has a pillow face,” which one surgeon attests can be caused by fillers. Apparently, Cruise is known to go a little overboard when it comes to Botox and fillers, according to an insider close to the actor.

“All the cosmetic surgeries Cruise has undergone continuously backfire,” the source says. “His face swells up, and there’s not much he can do except bide his time.” The insider even expresses a slight concern for Cruise’s well-known fit figure and good looks because of his Botox obsession. The insider states that even though Cruise is an action movie star, “if he doesn’t slow down with the kooky procedures, he’s going to end up looking more like a cartoon!”

What’s Going On With Tom Cruise’s Face?

There are a number of different pieces of this story that just don’t make sense to us. First off, the photo the National Enquirer uses to prove Cruise’s face is puffed up is of terrible quality and super grainy. Of course he’s not going to look his best if the quality of the picture is awful.

Also, Cruise is in the middle of filming his newest Mission:Impossible movie. To say that the actor would receive excessive Botox and other cosmetic procedures in the middle of filming seems rather unrealistic. Besides, Cruise has bigger things on his plate considering his BMW and luggage, including a secret version of a script, were stolen while filming in the United Kingdom. He’s undoubtedly spent more time with the police than a plastic surgeon recently.

The Tabloids Can’t Stop Pestering Tom Cruise

Usually, Cruise makes magazine headlines for his love life, not his so-called addiction to cosmetic procedures. The reliability of tabloid coverage on both subjects is equally misleading. In 2019, OK! claimed that Cruise and Elisabeth Moss were secretly dating. An insider even went so far as to say Cruise was “in love with Elisabeth” only a few months after first going out. Moss herself debunked the story, stating the narrative was false during an interview. Unfortunately, OK! didn’t seem to learn its lesson.