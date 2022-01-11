Tom Cruise Reportedly In ‘Secret War’ With Scientology, Shady Source Says He’s ‘Leaving’ Controversial Religion

Is Tom Cruise in a “secret war” with Scientology and its mysterious leader David Miscavige as he gives off subtle signals he’s trying to leave the controversial religion behind him? A tabloid reports three signs that may indicate Cruise is no longer as devout a follower of Scientology as he’s previously been. Gossip Cop investigates the allegations.

Tom Cruise Dropping Hints He’s Leaving Scientology?

“Tom’s Showdown With Scientology” screams the headline out of the latest issue of Life & Style. According to the outlet and its dubious source, Tom Cruise has made a “shocking decision that signals he may be breaking free from the religion.” Cruise had previously served as the church’s most famous and devout member, a source explains.

“For years, Tom has been the A-list star who’s given the church tons of publicity and some credibility,” the source says, adding, “David considered Tom his right-hand man, even his possible successor.” But that’s not the case any longer.

Where Things Allegedly Went Wrong

In recent months, the alleged insider claims, Cruise has “drastically reduced his donations to Scientology,” and that’s just one of the signs of Cruise’s reported “growing disillusionment” with the religion. “Tom hasn’t publicly addressed it yet, but his loyalty to Scientology seemingly has waned,” the source proclaims before adding, with no evidence, “It’s like he’s having a secret showdown with Miscavige and the church.”

As proof of Cruise’s alleged “180” shift towards Scientology, the insider cites his supposedly diminishing time in LA, which they describe as the religion’s epicenter. After over 30 years in the religion, Cruise is supposedly beginning to become “frustrated with Scientology’s views on modern medicine,” the insider snitches, adding, “The church’s founder, L. Ron Hubbard, was opposed to chemotherapy and radiation.”

Why Cruise Is Supposedly Leaving Now

Although he’d gone along with that particular tenet for decades, the death of his friend and Jerry Maguire co-star Kelly Preston last summer seemingly changed his mind. The source claims that while Preston received treatment prior to her death from breast cancer, “there was no indication that Tom didn’t support her or John [Travolta],” who has also been “reportedly distancing himself from the church,” the snitch reports.

Losing Cruise now would be a “crushing blow” for Scientology, the tabloid continues, with the insider adding, “The church must realize Tom would cause a ripple effect among the celebrity world, and others would follow suit and break free.”

Despite the fact that he was said to be “deeply upset” by actress Leah Remini’s public break from the church, the insider speculates that Cruise could soon make amends with the former King of Queens star. “This may be the biggest crisis Scientology has faced in years,” the source grimly concludes.

Something’s Not Adding Up

Strangely enough, in a short insert attached to the article, the tabloid noted that Cruise bought a new penthouse in Clearwater, Florida, last summer that he shares with his son Connor. The luxury accommodations are just a few blocks away from the Scientology FLAG building, which serves as the religion’s Florida headquarters.

Though a source insists, “If Tom does decide to leave the church, he’ll have no choice but to move,” it seems unlikely to us that Cruise would purchase a home close to the religion’s HQ if he was considering leaving.

More And More Contrary Evidence

It should be noted that, according to Cruise’s IMDB page, the actor has starred in a major film at least once a year since 2000, though that record was broken for the years between 2019 and 2022 for one very obvious reason. Cruise’ latest three films which have yet to be released, Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible 7, and Mission: Impossible 8, have all been delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Those films are either completed, in post-production, or still filming. So, despite all the work he’s done over the past three years, Cruise hasn’t had a return on investment from any theatrical releases, which is significant when it comes to church tithings. If one of Cruise’s major forms of income, his movies, don’t make him money, then obviously there’s less cash to donate to his church. This tabloid clearly just chose the most shocking reason rather than the most logical one.

There’s also a clear reason why Cruise hasn’t spent much time in LA recently. He’s been busy filming both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 over the last two years and has largely made London, England, his home base. Scientology also has an HQ in the large European city, so that supposed distance the source insists Cruise is putting between himself and his religion starts to not make sense.

Gossip Cop’s Final Ruling

As for the allegations Tom Cruise has had a change of heart about his religion’s stance on modern medicine, we’d like to see the proof. His lack of statement about Kelly Preston’s cancer treatment is not the same thing as an actual statement. Based on the fact that Cruise still lives within throwing distance of a Scientology HQ, his lack of public complaint about his religion, and this tabloid’s clear bias and history of making up stories about the actor, we feel confident determining this story to be completely false.