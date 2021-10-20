Tom Cruise Packing On The Pounds After Hayley Atwell Broke Up With Him?

Is Tom Cruise packing on the pounds “to soothe his bruised ego” after Hayley Atwell broke up with him? According to one tabloid, Cruise is “eating three times as much” as he used to, and it’s starting to show. Gossip Cop is looking into the rumor to see whether or not it’s true.

Is Tom Cruise’s Weight Gain ‘Wreaking Havoc On His Waistline’?

According to the National Enquirer, Tom Cruise is finding a little too much comfort in food after co-star Hayley Atwell dumped him. The magazine claims Cruise is “downing three gut-busting meals a day” while he and Atwell continue to film Mission: Impossible 7. After weeks of “gorging on curries, Chinese takeout, and pub food,” Cruise is supposedly “crushing the scales at 190.”

Per sources close to the Top Gun actor, the 20-pound weight gain stems from Atwell breaking his heart. “With Hayley calling time on their romance, he’s feeling dumped and humiliated, and eating is a way out of the doldrums,” an insider snitches. Although the source says Cruise is still “a strong and muscular guy,” the added weight “is making him look bloated and uncomfortable.” Apparently, insiders are concerned that if Cruise doesn’t slow down on the binge eating soon, “they’ll have to redo his wardrobe” for the next Mission: Impossible movie.

What’s Going On With Tom Cruise?

The amount of holes in the National Enquirer’s latest publication on Tom Cruise is almost funny. First, the claim that Cruise is heartbroken over Atwell can’t be trusted, as there was never any confirmation they were ever even in a relationship. Also, even if they were, Cruise is a seasoned professional. It doesn’t seem likely he’d spiral out of control after a short-lived “romance” ended.

The second problem with the narrative is the whole “20-pound weight gain” detail. In the past, Cruise has publicly stated he brings a gym with him on set and maintains an incredibly strict diet when he’s working on films. So strict, in fact, that Cruise sends cakes to his co-workers to find out how good they are because he can’t eat sugar himself. Even if Cruise did gain a little weight, he’s approaching 60; he’s allowed to look a little puffed up from time to time.

Other Relationship Rumors About Tom Cruise

Another reason to discredit the Cruise-Atwell relationship rumors is the National Enquirer’s unreliable history reporting on Cruise’s love life. For example, a couple of years ago, the tabloid said Cruise was secretly dating another co-star, Sofia Boutella. Apparently, the couple wanted to keep things so lowkey they were even wearing disguises to hide their relationship. Like today’s story, this was only an opportunity for a tabloid to drop some juicy (and false) gossip.