Tom Cruise Overeating, Begging Hayley Atwell To Take Him Back After Awkward Split?

This month, rumors about Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell’s breakup have been almost nonstop. Although the couple never officially confirmed they ever dated, the tabloids report Cruise hasn’t been taking the split very well. Gossip Cop has all the latest rumors on Cruise and Atwell, so let’s check out the most intriguing breakup stories!

Tom Cruise Wants Hayley Atwell To ‘Give Him Another Chance’?

Recently, the National Enquirer alleged Tom Cruise was “licking his wounds” after being unexpectedly dumped by Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell. Although Atwell tried to “let Tom down slowly” by explaining she wasn’t ready for anything serious, Cruise wasn’t taking no for an answer.

According to insiders close to the couple, Cruise promised “all kinds of changes” if Atwell would only give him another chance. However, friends close to Atwell said the 20-year age gap, commitment to Scientology, and Cruise’s “ultra-paranoid lifestyle” were reasons she didn’t want to commit to him. “At the end of the day,” an insider claimed, Atwell felt “they didn’t have enough in common.”

Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell Split Leads To Awkward Movie Set?

Star said that it confirmed Cruise and Atwell had split up around the same time the National Enquirer made the same claim. However, Star had more intimate details about how the breakup affected the Mission: Impossible 7 set. The tabloid reported that some reshoots would be pretty awkward because the couple was no longer together.

After a year together, Cruise and Atwell’s busy schedules supposedly made dating nearly impossible. Eventually, Atwell was the one who called it quits, which Cruise took very hard. A source close to the duo stated, “It’s clear by the expression on Tom’s face whenever he’s in the same vicinity as Hayley that he’s pretty crushed that she ended things.”

Tom Cruise Turns To Food After Hayley Atwell Broke Up With Him?

A couple of weeks after its initial breakup report, the National Enquirer reported Tom Cruise was trying “to soothe his bruised ego” with food. Apparently, the actor was “eating three times as much” as he used to, resulting in significant weight gain. As Cruise was forced to spend considerable time with Atwell on set, an insider claimed he gained 20 pounds.

“With Hayley calling time on their romance, he’s feeling dumped and humiliated, and eating is a way out of the doldrums,” a source revealed about Cruise. The insider continued to say Cruise’s added weight made him “look bloated and uncomfortable.” Apparently, Cruise’s extra pounds would also affect the new Mission: Impossible movie, as sources said costume directors would “have to redo his wardrobe.”

