Tom Cruise Making Hayley Atwell His Fourth Wife; ‘They’re The Real Deal,’ Report Says

Is Tom Cruise ready to pop the question to his girlfriend, Hayley Atwell? Last month, one magazine claimed Cruise was putting his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star through “marriage boot camp.” Gossip Cop investigates the rumors.

Tom Cruise Putting Hayley Atwell To The Test?

One month ago, the Globe reported Tom Cruise was getting ready to propose to his girlfriend, Hayley Atwell. Atwell and Cruise were seen at the Wimbledon tennis matches together, and the magazine claims that was just the first stage of Cruise’s “bridal boot camp.” An inside source dished, “Being paraded around Wimbledon is a huge step, and now Hayley will be intensely vetted by Tom and his people to check there are no hidden surprises down the line.”

The insider goes on, “She’s fallen head over heels in love with him, and the feeling’s pretty mutual. But with all the pain and trauma he’s suffered in the past, especially with ex-wives Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman, Tom needs to be certain before taking the plunge this time around.” The tipster recounts how Atwell and Cruise met on the set of the latest Mission: Impossible film. “There were sparks between them from the first day of filming,” says the source.

The magazine insists Cruise thinks Atwell is his perfect match. “Hayley checks all the boxes. She’s classy, fun, and isn’t intimidated by him,” the snitch confides. But he isn’t moving forward without caution. According to the source, Cruise is having her checked out “to make sure there was nothing in her past that might embarrass him, like a jealous boyfriend.” Finally, the insider adds, “Anyone who looks at Tom and Hayley can tell they’re the real deal. But she will continue to be inspected by Tom’s people before he proposes.”

Tom Cruise Vetting Hayley Atwell For Marriage?

Here’s the thing: no one has even confirmed that Atwell and Cruise are dating. While rumors have surrounded the actors since Mission: Impossible 7 first began shooting, they have yet to confirm they’re actually a couple. Back in December, a source told People that the rumors were totally false. And back in July, we debunked a similar story from New Idea. Sure, Cruise and Atwell’s Wimbledon appearance raises some questions, but it’s not enough to prove they’re actually together.

With that in mind, it’s a bit soon to suggest they’re headed to the altar. If they are romantically involved, all evidence suggests they’re taking things slow. We seriously doubt either of them has marriage on their minds just yet, but only time will tell. That being said, it’s unlikely this disreputable tabloid will be the first in the know.

The Magazine On Tom Cruise

The Globe has a long history with Cruise. Last year, the outlet suggested Cruise was actually pursuing his other Mission: Impossible co-star, Vanessa Kirby. Then the magazine claimed Cruise was a “control freak” that couldn’t find love. The tabloid even called Cruise a “tyrant,” claiming he was making the latest Mission: Impossible movie a “nightmare” to film. Obviously, the Globe can’t be trusted wherever Cruise is concerned.