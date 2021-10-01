Tom Cruise, John Travolta, And Other Celebrities Leaving Scientology?

Are the most famous members of the Church of Scientology second-guessing their religion? Ever since Orange is the New Black star Laura Prepon announced her departure from the church, people have been guessing which high profile member could be next. In her announcement, Prepon said, “I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life.” So, who else has quietly stopped practicing the religion? Here’s what the latest gossip says.

Kirstie Alley Fleeing Scientology?

Last year, New Idea reported Kirstie Alley was having second thoughts about her dedication to the church. Sources told the tabloid that Alley had grown wary of the religion because of its “dirty methods being used to control people.” According to the report, Alley “just picked up and left” her home near the Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida. “It’s come as a huge shock, given how devoted she has been to the cause after all these years,” said insiders with “close ties to Scientology bosses.”

After putting distance between herself and the church, “top Scientologists” were scared Alley would reveal all about the church. “The fear is the church’s hold over her is loosening and she’s considering leaving,” the insider confided. “If she was to officially ditch the church, losing one of their highest-profile members would be hugely damaging to their reputation.” We took a close look at Alley’s relationship with the religion here.

John Travolta ‘Distancing Himself’ From The Church?

Then, OK! reported John Travolta was no longer a dedicated member of Scientology. According to the magazine, ever since Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, passed away from breast cancer last year, he has questioned his faith. An insider dished, “It’s no secret Kelly was the more ardent Scientologist. Now, there are whispers that John could be ready to ditch the church.” Travolta also raised eyebrows when he put his Clearwater home on the market.

The outlet added that Prepon’s exit had “emboldened” Travolta to do the same. “Scientology leaders must be worried John will follow suit,” the tipster explained. “John has needed time to heal from Kelly’s death in his own personal way, and he’s given all indications that Scientology isn’t quite doing it for him anymore.” We looked into Travolta’s rumored departure from the church here.

Tom Cruise Growing ‘Increasingly Distant’ From Scientology?

Then, WHO reported Tom Cruise was leaving Scientology behind for a new life in the UK. Since Cruise was enjoying filming the next Mission: Impossible film in England, the tabloid reasoned that he may have been considering making the move permanently. The magazine pulled quotes from The Sun where a source explained Cruise had a new lease on life. “The transformation has been astonishing,” the insider mused, “He just seems to have totally changed his mindset lately.

But another factor pulling Cruise away from the church was his new girlfriend and MI7 co-star, Hayley Atwell. As he pictured a new life in England with Atwell, he just became less dedicated to his religion. “He’s just not as full-on as he used to be,” a Scientology expert told Us Weekly, “Yelling Scientology’s name from the rooftops did more harm than good, so he’s just doing things more quietly these days.” We took a closer look at the state of Cruise’s faith here.