Dubious Rumor Says Tom Cruise Apparently Got Caught Flirting With Co-Star, Supposedly Has Secret Crush

Is Tom Cruise lusting after another co-star? One report says he’s flirting non-stop with an Academy Award winner. Gossip Cop investigates.

Tom Cruise Caught ‘Flirting Up A Storm!’

According to Woman’s Day, Cruise is falling in love with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Jennifer Connelly. They’ve supposedly been caught flirting on their press tour, and now he’s nursing a nasty crush. He looked entranced on the red carpet, an onlooker says. “They only had eyes for each other.”

At the Cannes Film Festival, the insider says, “They were joined at the hip… and who can blame Tom? Jennifer has never looked better!” Complicating matters, the report notes, is Connelly’s marriage to Paul Bettany. The Hellboy star was nowhere to be found at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, but he did show up in Chicago. He recently mentioned Connelly on social media, so it seems there may be trouble for Cruise.

Despite her seemingly happy marriage, insiders question why Bettany didn’t attend more premieres than he did. “You’d think he would’ve wanted to attend all his wife’s premieres, especially the one on their home turf, but he was nowhere to be seen,” a source says. Despite this rumor, Connelly continues to post sweet photos of herself and Bettany on social media.

What’s Going On With Jennifer Connelly?

This tabloid story could cause readers some whiplash. It’s as if Woman’s Day wrote the first half about Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly flirting before realizing it had better check if Connelly is married. The latter half is spent trying to dispel mountains of proof that Paul Bettany and Connelly are still in love.

This article debunks itself. As Woman’s Day notes, Connelly posted an intimate photograph of herself with Bettany on her brand new Instagram.

Compare that to her photo with Cruise, and it’s not hard to see who’s a colleague and who’s the love of her life. Cruise and Connelly are chummy, but nothing romantic is going on.

We’ll also put to bed this idea that Bettany wouldn’t attend Connelly’s premieres. Top Gun: Maverick has had numerous premieres. Bettany made a point of attending the premiere closest to home in San Diego. The two also have abodes in New York and Vermont, but not in London as this tabloid claims. Woman’s Day can’t even get its basic facts straight.

Crummy Cruise Gossip

Last year, this tabloid claimed Cruise’s career was fading. Top Gun: Maverick was an enormous hit, so that story looks laughable in hindsight. It also announced Cruise was dating Sofia Boutella, but he isn’t. We also busted its story about Cruise’s faith in Scientology causing his lack of love. He’s been married a few times within the organization, and Scientology’s doors are famously closed to the press. Cruise and Connelly are friends with a hit movie, but they’re not falling in love.

