Tom Cruise ‘Increasingly Distant’ From Scientology, Headed For A Break From The Church?

Has Tom Cruise‘s new romance with Hayley Atwell inspired him to put some distance between himself and the Church of Scientology? One magazine claims the actor has “adopted a more low-key existence” as he films the next Mission: Impossible film in the UK. We’ve looked into the claims, here’s what we know.

Tom Cruise Living ‘Secret New Life’?

This week, WHO reports Tom Cruise may not be as dedicated to the Church of Scientology as he once was. The outlet reports that ever since Cruise hopped across the pond to shoot the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, he’s enjoyed a much more down-to-earth existence. Cruise is reportedly enjoying his time in the U.K. so much that he’s considering moving there permanently.

The magazine pulls quotes from The Sun where a source dished, “The transformation has been astonishing,” adding, “He just seems to have totally changed his mindset lately. Everything is quite low-key, at least by his A-list standards, and he just seems to love being in Britain.” While it used to be a rare thing to see Cruise out in public, the star was spotted enjoying a curry at a Birmingham Indian restaurant. The outlet claims Cruise’s sudden change in demeanor is largely due to his new romance with his Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell.

But the outlet also speculates about what Cruise’s new attitude means for his relationship to the controversial Church of Scientology. “He’s just not as full-on as he used to be,” a Scientology expert told Us Weekly, “Yelling Scientology’s name from the rooftops did more harm than good, so he’s just doing things more quietly these days.”

‘No Looking Back’ After Leaving Scientology?

The story also includes a blurb about how many famous members of Scientology have chosen to distance themselves from the church or leave it entirely. That ’70s Show star Laura Prepon told People that she hasn’t practiced the religion in nearly five years. “It’s no longer part of my life,” Prepon explained.

The publication also notes that John Travolta’s dedication to the religion has been called into question. Travolta thanked the medical professionals that treated his wife’s cancer after her passing, which raised eyebrows due to the church’s distrust of conventional medicine. “There’s a general feeling that if you don’t want to be a Scientologist, you can step back and choose your path without being scared,” an insider reveals.

Tom Cruise Is A ‘Changed Man’?

After looking into the story, we’ve found no significant evidence that Cruise is distancing himself from the Church of Scientology. While the outlet boasts few claims of its own, it refers to reports from disreputable tabloids like Us Weekly and The Sun. These stories are just speculation and have no factual basis. Neither Cruise nor anyone close to him has given the impression that he’s gearing up to leave Scientology.

Just because the actor isn’t as vocal about his religion as he once was, there’s nothing to suggest his faith has changed. The only person that knows how Cruise feels about the church is Cruise himself. Furthermore, the outlet insists Atwell is a big part of why Cruise is allegedly straying from the church, but it’s important to note that while Cruise and Atwell seem close, they have yet to confirm if they’re dating or not.

And finally, John Travolta certainly hasn’t said he’s leaving Scientology. Like Cruise, Travolta hasn’t been as vocal about his religion in recent years. That being said, without the actor’s explicit confirmation, outlets are just speculating. Until Travolta or Cruise confirms these reports, it’s safe to assume their faith hasn’t radically changed.

The Tabloids On Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell

This isn’t the first tabloid to claim Cruise and Atwell are dating. Earlier this year, New Idea reported Cruise and Atwell were “headed for the altar.” Then the Globe said they were the “real deal” and were already talking about marriage. And then, Star reported that the alleged couple was moving in together already despite Atwell finishing her Mission: Impossible filming. It’s clear these magazines need to slow down and wait for definitive evidence that Cruise and Atwell are indeed dating, let alone marrying or changing religions.