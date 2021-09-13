Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell Moving In Together After Dating For 9 Months?

Are Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise moving in together? The Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars are at the center of relationship rumors, and they may be taking a huge step together. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Playing House’

According to Star, Cruise is getting serious with Atwell. The co-stars have reportedly been living in England together all throughout shooting. A source explains, “Nobody is allowed to talk about [it] openly, but everyone knows they’re an item.” This news comes in the wake of a joint appearance at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Atwell even has a key to Cruise’s place, the outlet notes, and the blessing of his adopted children, Isabella and Connor. Cruise has had to wait a lifetime for someone special, and he seems to have finally done it. A source concludes, “They’re very compatible, true partners and madly in love.”

What’s Going On With Tom Cruise?

If nobody is allowed to talk about it, then how can this source be so certain about these two? Atwell and Cruise have become a very popular pairing for tabloids, but there’s never been any formal confirmation. This is hardly the only tabloid discussing these two, but you should only take this with a grain of salt.

This outlet cites their appearance at Wimbledon but fails to mention that they weren’t alone. Atwell was just one of many co-stars Cruise brought to the tournament. Gossip Cop remains dubious about this pairing because tabloids have a terrible track record with Cruise relationships.

There’s One More Problem

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell filmed Mission: Impossible together for what felt like ages, so they’ve been in close quarters for some time. Had this story come out even a few weeks earlier, it would have at least been plausible. Unfortunately for Star, this story arrives too late.

Atwell finished her work on M:I7. The two-year process finally came to an end at the end of August. She thanked Cruise in a touching Instagram post bidding the production farewell.

Atwell posted a cute photo opposite Cruise just a few weeks ago, and they definitely grew closer thanks to this film. If they continue to be spotted away from set, in Hollywood perhaps, then that would be a good indicator that Atwell and Cruise are actually dating.

Other Tall Tales

In 2019, Star ran a cover story detailing Cruise’s reunion with his daughter Suri Cruise. That simply never happened. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Cruise working with Kelly Preston on Top Gun: Maverick. She did not film anything for the still unreleased sequel, so that was false as well.

It wasn’t long ago that rumors ran rampant about Cruise getting serious with another Mission: Impossible co-star, Vanessa Kirby. Those rumors were completely unfounded yet still came back up when M:I7 production began. Since that pairing was totally false, it’s hard to buy into the Atwell rumors. In any case, they definitely are not living together right now because she’s not working on the film anymore. This story is completely false.