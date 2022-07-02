Dating Gossip Claims Tom Cruise Supposedly Got Dumped Twice By Hayley Atwell

Is Tom Cruise struggling to break back onto the dating scene? One tabloid claims the Top Gun: Maverick star has struck out with Hayley Atwell yet again. Here’s what we know.

Tom Cruise ‘Shot Down Again’ By Hayley Atwell?

Per the National Enquirer, Tom Cruise is unlucky in love. The action star apparently fell hard for his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell last fall, but sources say a recent reunion had the actor’s hopes up once again. But in a familiar turn of events, Atwell apparently rejected Cruise’s advances after struggling with the media attention that follows the A-lister.

“What was working behind closed doors didn’t work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again,” a rat whispers. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out. They have now decided they are better as friends.” But the article ends on a hopeful note, insisting that Cruise’s feelings for Atwell were “genuine.”

Did Hayley Atwell Dump Tom Cruise?

This whole tale is a clever way to dance around this one simple point: Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell (probably) never dated. Sure, the pair raised eyebrows with a couple of cozy pictures and a joint appearance at Wimbledon last year. But there was never any substantial evidence to suggest they were anything more than good friends.

This notion was doubly proven when reports of the co-stars’ alleged relationship completely disappeared once they finished filming Mission: Impossible 7. Of course, it’s no surprise that the tabloids got excited once again when Atwell showed up to Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London. But, you know who also showed up? Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

It was a huge party that drew celebrities from across the globe—no association with the cast or crew was needed. If we’re still assuming Atwell and Cruise are simply good friends, it isn’t really strange that he’d extend her an invite as well.

The Tabloid On Tom Cruise

Of course, the National Enquirer is the last outlet we’d trust anywhere the Risky Business star is concerned. Earlier this year, the outlet was reporting Cruise was horribly rejected by Lady Gaga. Then the tabloid claimed Cruise wanted Atwell back since things went sour with Gaga. And in another bizarre report, the publication claimed Cruise finally settled his “feud” with Brad Pitt. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t really in the loop when it comes to Cruise’s personal life.

