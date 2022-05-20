Tom Cruise Allegedly Hasn’t Been Able To Date ‘In 10 Years,’ Working To Avoid Loneliness, Anonymous Source Says

Is Tom Cruise deeply alone? One report says he hasn’t been on a date since his split from Katie Holmes. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tom’s Lonely World’

Per In Touch, the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick is a stark reminder of where Cruise is in his love life. While co-stars Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller arrived with spouses, Cruise went without a date. He reportedly hasn’t been on one in ten years.

“Tom is one of the biggest stars in the entire world and can probably have any woman he wants, but he insists on being alone,” a source says. Cruise is apparently telling his friends he’s gone ten years without a date because Holmes “broke his heart, so he’s avoided romance ever since. Behind that big, bright smile is someone who’s very lonely,” an insider reveals.

Between his high profile splits with Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Holmes, Cruise is supposedly determined never to be publicly humiliated like this ever again. To fill in his lonely life, Cruise works himself to the bone. A source concludes, “Tom needs real love in his life again. He just needs to put himself out there and trust that he won’t get burned again.”

The Elephant In The Tom Cruise Room

You can’t talk about Tom Cruise’s private life without mentioning his membership to the Church of Scientology. His life with the church is not open to the public. Gossip Cop brings this up to say Cruise is not an ordinary celebrity: His privacy is even more extreme.

This story goes so far as to quote words Cruise is saying to his friends. Friends of the Magnolia star would not betray him to a tabloid like this, but that’s only part of the problem. For this In Touch story to be true, it would effectively need to have sources embedded in the Church of Scientology. Unless In Touch is streets ahead of genuine news sources like the BBC or Al Jazeera, that’s just not true.

While Cruise hasn’t been spotted around town on dates, he’s seldom spotted around town doing much of anything. Rumors ran rampant recently about him dating his Mission: Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell, but those fizzled out. Since he’s been married three times, there’s nothing to suggest he wouldn’t be willing to try it all again.

Looking At The Track Record

Let’s look at some other In Touch stories about Tom Cruise, shall we? In 2019, it boldly announced he was quitting Scientology to reconnect with Suri Cruise. He did not do that. The following year he was supposedly planning a bombshell interview with Howard Stern to blow the lid on Scientology, but he didn’t do that either.

Back in October, it claimed Cruise was addicted to Botox and was gaining a ton of weight. Recent photos of him at Cannes show him neither overweight nor unrecognizable. With a track record this bad, we just can’t buy a word this tabloid has to say about Cruise. Whether he’s been dating or not, this outlet continues to demonstrate it cannot be trusted.

