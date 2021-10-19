Tom Cruise And Hayley Atwell Breakup Making ‘Mission: Impossible’ Set Awkward?

Bad news everyone: Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are no more, one source declares. They’re allegedly in for some frosty reshoots of Mission: Impossible 7. Gossip Cop has the scoop.

‘Awkward Exes’

According to Star, the M:I7 set isn’t as comfortable as it used to be. Atwell and Cruise’s breakup means some upcoming shoots are going to be extremely awkward. While Cruise acts like everything is fine, a source says that “it’s clear by the expression on Tom’s face whenever he’s in the same vicinity as Hayley that he’s pretty crushed that she ended things.”

The two spent a year together, but their busy schedules made dating impossible. Atwell broke up with Cruise, and a source says he “took it very hard.” He was blindsided, and his fragile ego is in rough shape.

What’s Going On With Hayley Atwell?

The title of this story is “Tom & Haley Awkward Exes.” Her name is Hayley, not Haley. Typos happen all the time, but it really shakes one’s confidence when they happen in the title. If Star can’t even get that right, then how can it possibly know intimate details about her life?

The veracity of this story depends on who you trust. This is a copycat version of a Daily Mail story announcing their breakup. Gossip Cop is reluctant to believe this story because neither ever confirmed their romance in the first place. The article cites a trip to Wimbledon without mentioning that Cruise brought other co-stars with him. The two were all smiles on set, but Cruise is always smiling. You can’t treat this romance as a sure thing when in reality it’s been anything but.

Furthermore, it wasn’t that long ago when tabloids believed Cruise was dating Vanessa Kirby. Anytime he gets along with a female co-star, suddenly wedding bells are in the air. In any case, they appeared to be in good spirits during recent reshoots, so this story is false no matter how you look at it.

Cruise Myths Abound

Star constantly prints totally false stories about Cruise. In 2019, it ran a cover story about him reuniting with Suri Cruise. A few months later, he was supposedly begging Katie Holmes to send Suri his way for Christmas. None of this happened, and he’s still completely estranged from his daughter’s life.

Just one month ago, this outlet promised Cruise and Atwell would move in together just as Atwell left England. That story was false and completely contradicts this breakup article. A track record this putrid means Gossip Cop can safely bust this story.