Tom Cruise Allegedly Insulted Nicole Kidman, Supposedly Renewed Bad Blood With Ex-Wife, Dubious Gossip Says

Are Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman feuding? One tabloid claims the famous exes are “at each other’s throats.” Let’s check in on the Eyes Wide Shut co-stars.

‘Bitter’ Tom Cruise ‘Slaps Down’ Nicole Kidman?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports things are tense between Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. During this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Cruise aired a video montage showcasing his decades-long career ahead of his highly-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick. But reports say that Kidman failed to make the cut despite starring alongside Cruise in multiple films. And while such exclusion wouldn’t ordinarily make headlines, many of Cruise’s female co-stars, including his ex-girlfriend Penelope Cruz, made an appearance.

“This was a real kick in the teeth for Nicole but Tom couldn’t care less,” an insider dishes. “He did this very deliberately as a way of clearly telling Nicole and the world that he has zero respect for her. It’s no secret her comments about him and their marriage in interviews have infuriated Tom, while his other exes mostly have kept a dignified silence!” But sources say the move could come back to bite him. “He’s asking for trouble, though, because it’s highly likely she’ll address this and call him out for holding such petty grudges!” the tipster muses.

Cruise Has ‘Zero Respect’ For Kidman?

This report is just bizarre. First of all, why would Nicole Kidman care if she was left out of Cruise‘s career highlight reel? The video was meant to celebrate Cruise and no one else. And since Cruise and Kidman’s marriage still makes headlines despite ending over 20 years ago, it’s totally possible that whoever put the montage together simply didn’t want Cruise’s career highlight overshadowed by the reminder of his second marriage.

And of course, the magazine doesn’t mention that Cruise actually referred to Kidman fondly in a Q&A later at the festival. In fielding a question about an intensely dramatic scene in Eyes Wide Shut, Cruise responded, “We worked together to find the tone: [Stanley Kubrick], Nic and I.” Clearly, Cruise isn’t averse to all reminders of Kidman.

In fact, neither Kidman nor Cruise have ever publicly spoken a bad word about one another. It’s true that Kidman has opened up about the trappings of young marriage. That being said, she’s never spoken badly of his character. And, surprisingly, the same goes for Cruise. In fact, in 2005, Cruise spoked fondly of his ex-wife. “I love Nic. Very much. There’s no question,” he told an interviewer. “I want Nicole to be happy… That’s what I want.”

Despite the magazine’s efforts to invent a feud between Cruise and Kidman, it’s clear there’s no bad blood between the exes. It seems like the couple’s decision to part ways was mutual and they’re happier for it, but this talk about Cruise having “zero respect” for Kidman is completely out of line.

The Tabloid On Tom Cruise

Of course, this report is no surprise coming from the Globe. Last year, the outlet reported Cruise was “terrified” of dating again. Then the magazine claimed Cruise was planning to propose to Hayley Atwell after meeting her on the set of Mission: Impossible 7. And more recently, the publication alleged Cruise was unrecognizable after too much Botox. Obviously, the Globe doesn’t have a clue what’s going on in Tom Cruise’s life.

