Tom Brady Allegedly Trying To Win Back Gisele After Breaking Retirement Promise, Anonymous Source Claims

Is Tom Brady trying to get back into Gisele Bundchen‘s good graces? One tabloid claims the NFL star’s decision to unretire pushed his marriage to the breaking point. Let’s check in on Brady and Bundchen.

Tom Brady ‘Can’t Get Cozy’ With Gisele?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports things are tense between NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen. Sources say Brady’s broken promise to retire created a serious rift in their marriage. “Tom promised Gisele he was going to retire, so going back on his word hasn’t helped things between them,” an insider dishes. “He’s either constantly working out or in meetings to the point where he’s all work and no play—plus he’s obsessed with dieting and the new football season. The romance is few and far between.”

And sources say Bundchen has been coping with the switch-up by throwing herself into work. “Gisele’s reaction has been to put her focus back on her career,” the tipster confides. “That means she doesn’t have time or the inclination to snuggle either.” Another source confesses that their social circle has even noticed a change. “Friends have noticed they’re in a terrible rut, which is a shame because they seem to have it all: a beautiful family and more money than anyone could ever dream of,” the snitch muses. “Something’s got to give because it’s bound to get worse when Tom gets back to the training field.”

Is Tom Brady In The Doghouse?

There’s a reason the tabloids keep pushing this narrative, and that’s because there are plenty of indicators to make us believe that Gisele Bundchen wanted Tom Brady to retire. As far back as 2017, Bundchen said that she was worried about the health risks that come with Brady’s profession. But after Brady decided to cancel his retirement, a source told People that even though she’s is ready for him to step off of the field, Bundchen is ultimately supportive of his decision.

“Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren’t on board,” the insider shared. “Everything they do they decide as a family.” And judging from social media, Bundchen’s support has been unwavering. In fact, the couple certainly looked cozy in a snap Brady shared of him and Bundchen for Mother’s Day.

Furthermore, this story about Brady being too busy to spend time with his wife is a bit bizarre considering he has been an NFL player for as long as Bundchen has known him. It’s unclear why things would suddenly look different for the couple now since Brady is no busier than he has ever been. Overall, we’re unconvinced by this magazine’s thin story. Until any genuine evidence arises to support this tale, we just aren’t buying it.

The Magazine On Gisele And Tom

This is a completely unoriginal story, to begin with, but it’s also one that the Globe has pushed before. Last month, the outlet reported Tom Brady was facing a $650M divorce after unretiring. And before that, we covered an endless list of similar reports about Gisele’s fury from other tabloids, each as untrustworthy as the last. Clearly, gossip magazines are rooting for Brady and Bundchen to fail, but their bond seems just as strong as ever.

More Stories From Suggest