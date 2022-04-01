Tom Brady’s Marriage Allegedly ‘In Crisis,’ Gisele Reportedly Furious About NFL Comeback, Anonymous Source Says

Is Tom Brady in serious trouble? One report says Gisele Bündchen is furious about his NFL comeback and it could mean the end of their marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

Tom Brady’s ‘Perfect Marriage Crumbling’

Brady and Bündchen seem to have the perfect marriage. Both frequently share public praise of each other in Instagram posts. According to Star, this is all a facade to cover up serious underlying issues. A source says, “[Bündchen] and Tom have had problems for years. His decision to unretire after she begged him for years to retire has really shaken their marriage to the core.”

Being forced to choose between football or his marriage is apparently sent Brady into his brief retirement, but he soon had a change of heart. A source explains, “She felt like she had put her entire life on hold in order to support him.” She famously retired from modeling in 2015.

When Bündchen found out about Brady’s unretirement, an insider says “she went berserk.” She’s now giving him the silent treatment, the source says, which drives Brady nuts. The tension got so bad that Brady even fled to his parent’s home in San Mateo, California, they add, and the two even put the construction of their Miami home on hold. The insider concludes, “Things are very tenuous right now.”

What’s Going On With Brady And Bundchen?

There’s no way Tom Brady blindsided Gisele Bündchen with his unretirement. She knew he was going to resign with the Bucs and endorsed his decision on Instagram. She commented on Brady’s post, “​​Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” These are not the words of someone ready to walk out.

It looks like Brady never really intended to retire. According to The Athletic, Brady announced his retirement as part of a ploy to join the San Francisco 49ers. Brady has attempted to join his beloved childhood team for years, but he got rebuked again. When it became clear they were moving in a different direction, he unretired to rejoin the Buccaneers.

None of this had anything to do with Bündchen, nor does his unretirement immediately mean the marriage is done. She’s supported him for decades now, so what’s one more year? This all seems to bother the press and the public a lot more than it bugs Bündchen. She’ll probably return to being a regular presence at games as she’s been for years.

Bogus Brady Busts

Star has had it out for these two for years now. In 2019, it claimed Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were living separate lives. They were not. It later announced Brady and Tiger Woods were no longer friends because of Bündhcen, but they were never close, to begin with.

A few months ago, it invented a curfew for Brady, which is just absurd. This tabloid just uses Brady to sell magazines and has no real insight into his marriage.

