Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Headed For $650 Million Divorce Because He Won’t Quit Playing?

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen breaking up because of his career? In an exclusive story, one outlet says their marriage is faltering over his unrelenting love of football. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Marriage On Rocks Again’

According to the National Enquirer, Brady’s reneged on his promise to retire, and now Bundchen is reneging on their marriage. She’s planning a $650 million divorce because the Patriots legend refuses to hang up his jersey.

Insiders say Brady once promised to retire if he won a title with the Buccaneers, but “now he’s talking about playing until he’s 50! Gisele is both angry and astonished because they’d spoken about him finally settling down to be a full-time father and husband.” Brady cannot stop chasing glory and championships, and it may destroy his marriage.

An insider says, “If he doesn’t quit soon, he’ll be lucky if the marriage survives until he’s 50!” The two had planned to have another child upon moving to Tampa Bay, but those plans are now on ice. An insider concludes, “Gisele has made it clear to him that he needs to call an audible soon — football or his family!”

What’s Going On With Brady And Bundchen?

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are doing great. A cursory glance at her Instagram page will show loads of photographs supporting her husband and the Buccaneers. She knew he was going to re-sign with the Bucs before the rest of the world, so it’s safe to say she knows a little bit more about his retirement plans than the Enquirer.

When Will He Retire?

Brady’s figuring out his retirement plans in real-time. Even at 44, he’s still an elite quarterback showing no signs of decline. His original goal was to retire at 45, but that was only if his body started failing. The general manager of the Buccaneers would love for Brady to play until he’s 50, but Brady immediately shot that down. “Fifty? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time.” He’s obviously not planning to play in his 50s, so this whole story is false.

This Might Sound Familiar

This is a follow-up to a previous Enquirer story about Bundchen getting blindsided by his contract. She wasn’t since she teased it before it happened. Gossip Cop has debunked loads of stories about the two having another baby as well. Life & Style ran a months-long saga about Brady and Bundchen getting a $600 million divorce, then ultimately reconciling.

Some stories get rehashed so much that reading them makes you sleepy. This one’s exhausting. Out of all the bogus claims in this story, the most egregious may be the words “Enquirer exclusive.” There isn’t a word of this story that Gossip Cop hasn’t encountered many, many times before.