Tom Brady Allegedly Fighting With Gisele Bundchen Weeks After Retiring From The NFL

Tom Brady is retired, but he’s apparently not happy. One report says he and Gisele Bündchen are fighting within a month of his major announcement. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Why They’re Still Fighting’

Per Us Weekly, Bündchen was delighted to hear about Brady’s retirement. According to the outlet, she resented staying at home to care for the children and would like to spend much of her remaining days in her native Brazil. A source explains, “Gisele wants to spend four to five months in Brazil,” ideally during their children’s summer vacation.

There’s only one problem: Brady doesn’t want to do it. “He’s exploring other deals besides his upcoming Hollywood movie, 80 for Brady,” an insider explains. His job search means he’d like to stay in the United States, throwing a monkey wrench into their marriage. Bündchen apparently thinks Brady owes this time to her because she was left alone during his playing days. A source concludes, “She knows she put her career on hold for his.”

What’s Going On With Tom Brady?

First off, the two stars have more than enough money to get a home in Brazil if they felt like it. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady own property in Miami, New York, and Costa Rica. Brazil will always be important for Bündchen, but if she wanted to live there as this story says, why wouldn’t the two have a place there already?

There doesn’t appear to be anything wrong between Bündchen and Brady. She penned a touching Instagram message when he made his announcement. “I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years.”

Brady responded with his own kind message. It read in part, “You are my biggest supporter and I love you more than anything in this world.” It sure sounds like he would put her before whatever cryptic “other deals” this outlet says he has going on. If Brady can juggle the demands of the NFL with his family, then surely he can juggle the far less demanding job of Hollywood producer.

Just a few days ago, both Brady and Bünchen posted anniversary messages for one another. “You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife,” Brady wrote. It’s impossible to read these mushy messages and think they’re secretly on the brink.

They’re Still Together

This story just proves that tabloids will never stop their bashing. For years now, tabloids have claimed Bündchen was urging Brady to retire. Now that he’s finally hung up his cleats, Bündchen is apparently still fighting with her husband. While the quarterback may have more Super Bowl rings than nearly anyone else ever, even Tom Brady just can’t win this absurd game with the tabloids. His marriage is obviously a-okay.

