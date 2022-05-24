Tom Brady Allegedly Facing $650M Divorce Over NFL Return If He Doesn’t Retire, Anonymous Source Says

Were Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on the brink of a $650 million divorce? One tabloid claims the couple was on thin ice after Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL. Let’s check in on the supermodel and her football-legend hubby.

Tom Brady ‘Saved Marriage’ With Retirement?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen came dangerously close to divorcing after the NFL star went back on his retirement decision. “If Tom had his way, he’d play as long as his body will allow, but Gisele wants him home to play husband and father and save himself from devastating injury,” an insider confides. “She’s been all over him to retire for years, and it’s put a massive strain on their marriage.”

Recently, Brady reportedly signed a massive $375 million deal with FOX Sports to become their top NFL analyst post-retirement. So, now that Brady has officially made career arrangements for when he finally does retire from the NFL, the waters are once again calm for Brady and Bundchen. “This is the first sign that Tom has finally gotten the message,” the tipster spills. “He hasn’t announced he’s hanging up his cleats yet, but he and the network have quietly agreed that he will exclusively suit up for FOX next season.”

Did Brady Save His Marriage To Gisele?

This story is a bit harder to disprove since it’s sprinkled with facts here and there. For example, it’s true that Gisele Bundchen has wanted Tom Brady to retire for years. Bundchen has hinted at it, and Brady has outright admitted it. We don’t need the outlet’s “insider” to tell us that since we’ve gotten it from the horse’s mouth.

But the outlet fails to acknowledge just how supportive Bundchen has been of Brady this entire time. “Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren’t on board,” a source told People. “Everything they do they decide as a family.”

Furthermore, Brady hinted to People that while he isn’t ready to retire right this moment, he’s definitely on his way out. “I know I don’t have a lot left, I really do. I know I’m at the end of my career,” Brady admitted. “I wish you could go forever, but it’s just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it’s just getting harder and harder to miss these things.”

And the outlet is right: Brady’s deal with FOX Sports is definitely a sign that he’s getting closer and closer to his final game. But, we also need to make it clear that the magazine is not speaking to anyone close to Brady or Bundchen, and they most likely were never on the brink of divorce. From what we can tell, the couple’s marriage is strong, and Brady’s unretirement didn’t change that.

The Tabloid On Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has gotten it wrong about Brady and Bundchen. As far back as October, the outlet was insisting that Brady and Bundchen were headed for a divorce. The outlet doubled down on this story one month later, pointing out that Bundchen and Brady’s $650 million fortune would be up for grabs. And most recently, the publication claimed Bundchen was putting her foot down about the health concerns relating to Brady’s career. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t really in contact with any of Brady and Bundchen’s friends.

