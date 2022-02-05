Tom Brady Allegedly Headed For $650 Million Divorce Amid Relationship Problem Rumors, Gossip Claims

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen headed for divorce? Rumor has it, the couple is struggling to make their relationship work. Here’s the latest tabloid chatter about the famous couple.

Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady Barreling Towards ‘$650 Million Divorce’?

Back in November, the National Enquirer reported Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen weren’t as happy as they pretended. Apparently, the couple’s “obsession” with money was causing big problems in their marriage. “Their businesses, particularly the endorsements, all hinge on them being this super couple and Tom being the number one guy in the NFL,” an insider dished. “They don’t really have a picture for what comes when Tom’s NFL career is over, at least not one that they’re sharing with anybody.”

And since the couple was obsessing over finances, they were struggling to make time for their relationship. Apparently, romance was the farthest thing from their minds. They even supposedly canceled their vacations to make time for their businesses. “They’re more concerned with cashing in to the max while they still can, which is needless for a couple as filthy rich as they are!” the tipster exclaimed. Find out more about Brady and Bündchen’s cash crunch here.

Gisele Bündchen Bans Brady From Going Out?

Then, Life & Style reported Bündchen had banned Brady from “boozing with his buddies.” Apparently, Bündchen cut Brady off from partying after he had a few too many at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl celebration. “Gisele wants her husband on his best behavior at all times, especially when she’s not with him,” an insider confided.

So, Bündchen came up with a list of rules for her football star hubby. “She knows that when Tom drinks, he lets his guard down, so she’s forbidden him from going wild and boozing it up with his friends,” the tipster concluded. Read more about how Bündchen is allegedly cracking down on Brady’s bad behavior here.

Gisele Bündchen Forces Curfew On Tom Brady?

Finally, Star reported Bündchen was going one step further in her efforts to tame Brady. “Tom’s got curfews and a never-ending list of chores to do around the house,” an insider alleged. And while Brady didn’t mind helping out around their home, he was starting to feel a bit suffocated by his wife. “Tom loves Gisele dearly, but it’s like she’s got him under her thumb,” the tipster confided. “The only time he feels in control is when he’s playing football.” Find out just how Bündchen planned to shorten Brady’s leash here.

