Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Were Allegedly On Brink Of $650 Million Divorce If He Didn’t Retire From NFL, Rumor Says

Did Gisele Bundchen force Tom Brady to retire? One tabloid claims the supermodel gave her quarterback hubby an ultimatum. Here’s the latest gossip about Brady and Bundchen’s famous marriage.

Gisele Bundchen Asked Tom Brady To Retire Over Health Fears?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Gisele Bundchen played a big role in Tom Brady’s decision to retire. After over 20 years of playing in the NFL, Bundchen started to worry that Brady had sustained permanent brain damage from playing the sport. “Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else,” an insider dishes. “It would be a miracle if he didn’t suffer long-lasting negative effects.”

But it was Bundchen that urged Brady to give it all up before he sustained a serious injury. In fact, the model threatened to file for divorce if Brady didn’t start taking his health seriously. “Tom’s wife is right to be concerned,” a doctor who hasn’t treated Brady explains. “Repeated head trauma can result in loss of brain function and lead to CTE, which brings loss of memory, speech function and vision as well as antisocial behavior and mood disorders.”

The expert goes on, “His age makes him an even bigger candidate. He’s already accomplished everything he possibly can on the field and playing any longer is not worth the risk. You can’t play football this long without paying the price.”

Brain Damage Pushed Brady Into Retirement?

It’s no secret that Bundchen has been concerned about Brady’s health for years. Back in 2017, Bundchen told CBS This Morning, “He does have concussions,” adding, “I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you.” She didn’t go into great detail, but it was clear that Bundchen had been worried about Brady for a while.

Around the same time, Tom Brady revealed that Gisele Bundchen wanted him to retire. “If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that last night three times,” Brady admitted. So, yes, Bundchen probably had a role in Brady’s decision to retire.

That being said, Brady still insists Bundchen did everything she could to support his career. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family,” Brady wrote in his retirement announcement.

But his wife’s concerns and fear of brain damage aside, Brady’s retirement was still a long time coming. Brady has certainly pushed his career beyond anything the world believed was possible. He’s had the longest quarterback career in the league, spanning nearly two decades. And for his seven wins, Brady has the most Super Bowl rings out of any player in NFL history.

While Brady’s fans probably hoped he would defy the odds and keep playing into his golden years, his decision to retire came as no surprise.

The Tabloid On Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen

This certainly wasn’t the first time the National Enquirer stirred up drama for the Bundchen-Brady clan. Last year, the outlet reported Bundchen was angry with Brady after being “blindsided” by his new contract. Then the magazine claimed Brady and Bundchen were trying to save their marriage by having another baby. The publication even alleged Bundchen was moving forward with a $650 million divorce because Brady refused to stop playing. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have any real insight into Brady and Bundchen’s relationship.

