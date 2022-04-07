Tom Brady’s Relationship Allegedly ‘At Breaking Point’ Over NFL Return, Gisele Supposedly ‘Went Berserk,’ Questionable Source Says

Is the NFL driving Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen apart? One tabloid claims the couple’s marriage may not survive Brady’s next season. Here’s the latest gossip about the supermodel and her football legend hubby.

Gisele Bundchen ‘Fuming’ Over NFL Comeback?

This week, Life & Style reports Gisele Bundchen was thrilled when Tom Brady announced his retirement. But when he backtracked on that decision last month, it may have sent him and Bundchen barreling towards divorce talks. Bundchen might have publicly voiced her support, but sources say things look very different for the couple behind closed doors. “She went berserk on Tom for signing a new contract,” an insider dishes. “Gisele can’t understand why he’s putting football before their family again. Their marriage is now at a breaking point.”

Now, the couple is fighting to stay together, but sources say things aren’t looking good. “Gisele feels totally betrayed,” the tipster confides. “He did a big U-turn.” Bundchen and Brady have reportedly started going to couples’ therapy. “Tom has promised that he’ll somehow find a way to balance his professional and personal life better, but that’s not enough for her,” the insider reveals. “She’s not going to forgive him anytime soon. And the one thing they agree on is that being trapped in an unhealthy marriage isn’t good for anyone.”

Tom Brady ‘Trapped In An Unhealthy Marriage’?

While it’s no secret that Gisele Bundchen has been pushing Tom Brady to retire for years, we have no reason to believe this tabloid’s salacious story. First of all, even if Bundchen really did go “berserk” on her husband, how would this tabloid even know? We’re sure no one truly close to the Brady-Bundchen clan is spilling their information to any magazines, especially one as disreputable as Life & Style. So, we’re left to assume that this tipster’s story is a total work of fiction.

Furthermore, all of the evidence we have completely disproves the tabloid’s talk of couples’ therapy and divorce talks. A source close to Brady and Bundchen told People that they decided “as a family” to go for another season. And in Brady’s un-retirement announcement, he thanked his “supportive family,” explaining, “Without them, none of this is possible”. And on that very post, Bundchen commented, “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

More Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Divorces

Of course, it’s no surprise that Life & Style is pushing this narrative. Back in 2020, the outlet claimed Brady and Bundchen were headed for a “$600 million divorce.” Then, the magazine reported Brady and Bundchen were calling off the divorce and giving their marriage one last shot. And more recently, the publication alleged Bundchen was cracking down on Brady’s partying and even giving him a curfew. Obviously, Life & Style doesn’t have a clue what’s really going on in Brady and Bundchen’s marriage.

