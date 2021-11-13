Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Moving Toward $650 Million Divorce, Unverified Insider Says

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen actually getting divorced? One report says their marriage is suffering a $650 million divorce is imminent. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Cash Grab Is A Mood-Killer’

According to the National Enquirer, Bündchen and Brady are only putting on a happy face. Their obsession with money has put their marriage in danger. A source reveals, “Their businesses, particularly the endorsements, all hinge on them being this super couple and Tom being the number one guy in the NFL.”

Brady’s money streams rely on him playing on an MVP level, and that’s not going to be sustainable forever. An insider says, “They don’t really have a picture for what comes when Tom’s NFL career is over, at least not one that they’re sharing with anybody.”

The two aren’t thinking of vacations of the family anymore. Their only thoughts are on how to make as much money as possible. An insider concludes, “They’re more concerned with cashing in to the max while they still can, which is needless for a couple as filthy rich as they are!”

What’s Going On With Tom And Gisele?

This story is all over the place because it can’t decide what angle it wants to take. It alludes to trouble between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen over his career, but it actually makes them sound united in their goals. The story laments their focus on money, but it never says either is sad with this circumstance.

Furthermore, the story repeatedly says Brady must be a good player for the family to make money while also highlighting how rich the family already is. Bündhcen was able to retire from her extremely lucrative career, so Brady should easily be able to do the same. If he chose to be an analyst, there isn’t a network on television that wouldn’t bid for his services.

Troy Polamalu and Brett Favre have managed to secure their endorsements long beyond their playing careers, so this whole narrative is just silly. Brady and Bündchen are doing just fine as any cursory glance on social media will prove.

Other Bogus Brady Stories

The Enquirer ran an extremely similar story just a few weeks ago. There’s no $650 million divorce in the works, and it should really move on. Gossip Cop debunks its Brady coverage on a regular basis.

Back in March, it claimed Bündchen was livid with Brady for re-signing with Tampa Bay. This story came just weeks after the tabloid promised Bündchen would have another baby to celebrate Brady’s most recent Super Bowl win. These stories can’t really co-exist, but then, neither were remotely true.