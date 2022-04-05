Tom Brady Reportedly Facing $650M Divorce For Betraying Retirement Promise To Gisele Bündchen, Recent Rumor Says

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at odds over his decision to come out of retirement? One tabloid claims the NFL legend’s next season may cost him his marriage. Let’s check in on football’s favorite couple.

Tom Brady ‘Puts Football Before Marriage’?

This week, the Globe reports Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s days as a married couple are numbered after the pro footballer backtracked on his decision to retire. “Gisele fought long and hard with her husband to get him to retire at the end of last season, and now she’s furious he’s changed his mind—even though she’s publicly trying to put on a brave face and support his decision,” an insider spills.

“She knows she can’t—and won’t—stand in his way if he wants to get back into the game, but she’s far less than thrilled about it… She feels completely betrayed by his decision—despite giving her reluctant consent.” The tabloid’s sources also speculate Brady misses the attention he got on the field. “She knows women constantly throw themselves at Tom and his teammates!” the snitch muses. “She believed he had put that kind of lifestyle behind him and that he wanted to be the family man he said he wanted to be.”

Tom Brady Spent Retirement Fighting Gisele?

The tabloid cleverly sprinkled bits of truth into this story to make it more believable, but we still aren’t convinced. First of all, it’s true that Gisele Bündchen has wanted Tom Brady to retire as far back as 2017. Over the years, Brady has hinted at his wife’s desire for him to step back from the NFL and take on more responsibility at home. That being said, from what we can tell, divorce has never been on the table for Brady and Bündchen.

After Brady’s un-retirement announcement, a source told People that Brady and Bündchen made the call together. “Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she’s also his biggest cheerleader. He would never do it if she weren’t on board,” the insider said. “Everything they do they decide as a family.” Brady also thanked his “supportive family” in his Instagram announcement.

The Tabloids On Brady And Bündchen

But it’s no surprise that the Globe is pushing this narrative. For a long time, the tabloids have insisted that Tom Brady’s career was jeopardizing his marriage. For example, back in February, OK! claimed Gisele Bündchen forced Brady to retire after threatening to divorce him. Then Star claimed Bündchen also forced Brady to retire and was cracking down on his partying ways.

So, naturally, when Brady decided to reverse that decision, plenty of outlets reported Bündchen was furious with her husband. Not long ago, In Touch claimed Bündchen was heartbroken by Brady’s betrayal. And then, the National Enquirer reported Bündchen was terrified of the health risks that come with Brady’s return to the NFL. While the Globe claims to have exclusive insights into Brady and Bündchen’s marriage, there isn’t anything original about its story.

