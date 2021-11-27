Tom Brady Allegedly Banned From Going Out By Gisele Bundchen, Suspicious Tipster Claims

Is Tom Brady allowed to go outside? One report says he’s banned from leaving the house per orders of Gisele Bündchen. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tom Can’t Booze With Buddies’

As part of its cover story about “henpecked husbands,” Life & Style reveals that Brady is not allowed to party anymore. He made a drunken spectacle of himself at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl celebration, and Bündchen was embarrassed. A source says, “Gisele wants her husband on his best behavior at all times, especially when she’s not with him.”

To help him out, Bündchen has given Brady a list of rules. The first prohibits him from partying with his friends. An insider concludes, “She knows that when Tom drinks, he lets his guard down, so she’s forbidden him from going wild and boozing it up with his friends.”

Brady Knows He Messed Up

Gossip Cop seriously doubts the existence of this list. The man won a Super Bowl and is free to indulge in a drink responsibly. Bündchen’s never chucked the Lombardi trophy off a boat, only Brady has ever done that, but she’s been snapped drinking in press boxes and whatnot.

For what it’s worth, Brady’s already addressed his drunken spectacle. He admitted to being completely out of it, saying, “There was not a lot going through my mind.” He said chucking the Super Bowl trophy was “not smart for a couple of reasons,” namely the dangers of retrieving it from the water and its dangerously sharp edges.

This would be a prime opportunity to bring up Bündchen’s supposed shaming or apologize in some way, so it’s notable that she didn’t come up. It’s almost as if she was unbothered by the drinking. Brady did praise her in this interview: “She’s the one that supports the family. She’s the one that at the end of the day makes a lot of sacrifices. She brings out the best version of me.”

These words stem from a happy couple, not one structured around rules and regulations. Only Bündchen and Brady could possibly know about these rules in the first place. This is just a lame emasculation story from a lame outlet.

Other Tall Tales

Life & Style once ran a cover story about Brady and Bündchen getting a $600 million divorce. That divorce did not happen, for they’re still happily married. This saga continued with another attack on Brady’s selfishness. After they didn’t split up, it invented a reconciliation and acted as if Brady was on his last chance.

Bündchen is incredibly supportive of her husband’s career and had no public qualms with his social life. This story is completely false.