Who Is Tom Bower, Author Of New Sussex Biography And Can He Be Trusted?

The latest royal biography (unauthorized of course) from Tom Bower paints a very unflattering portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but how accurate is it really? With the author openly hoping to “hasten” the “downward trend” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it’s clear that he has a bias. We take a look at Bower’s claims about the couple, as well as his previous books, to take his true measure as a biographer.

Tom Bower Not Losing Sleep Over Possible Sussex Downfall

Since its July 21 release date, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors has continued to titillate the media with its lurid descriptions of behind-the-scenes royal drama between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the British royal family.

RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Marriage Will ‘End In Tears,’ According To Recent Bombshell Biography

Written by seasoned biographer Tom Bower, who has produced a hefty number of unauthorized biographies about the rich and famous, the book is brutal in its depiction of the Sussexes. Markle is described as “difficult” and “mean” to work with, while also being a “woke” spoilsport on social occasions. Harry also doesn’t escape the author’s sharp tongue, being described as having “contempt” for his brother and sister-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While promoting the book, Bower made an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where host Piers Morgan, a notorious member of the Anti-Sussex squad, asked, “Are they in trouble now though? Is the Sussex brand on the downward slope? A lot of American friends of mine are completely done with them, which they weren’t even a year ago.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘A Real Threat’

Bower answered, “And this book may hasten the downward trend, over which I wouldn’t be sad at all because they pose a real threat to the royal family.” It’s a little more than ironic that Bower says he doesn’t mind contributing to Harry and Markle’s downfall because of the supposed “threat” he claims they pose to the royal family.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Interviewer Slams New Book That Claims He Was ‘Manipulated’ By Duchess

Bower’s hypocrisy on the subject is glaring, possibly to the point that he can’t even see it since he failed to mention in that interview that he’d published quite the takedown of Harry’s father Prince Charles in 2018 titled Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.

Bower’s Book On Prince Charles

In the book, he wrote the following description of Charles, “His loyalty, like his attention span, is limited. Embraced today, a favorite can be cast out tomorrow. Like some feudal lord, he presides at the center of a court with no place for democracy or dissenting views.”

Journalist Craig Brown pulled a few more of Bower’s choice descriptions of Charles in his contemporaneous review of the book for The Mail On Sunday, “the most unpopular heir for generations… shame and guilt seem foreign to him… self-destructive… thin-skinned and over-eager to find fault with others, especially his parents… a bad enemy,” to name just a few.

Brown continued, “On those rare occasions when a sentence kicks off with a compliment, you can be sure that Bower is just dutifully trudging up the hill, all the better to enjoy the slide back down again.”

In recent years, Tom Bower has profited from his criticism against members of the royal family, specifically the heir apparent Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It takes a bit of the wind out of his sails when he handwrings over the effect the Sussexes have had on the crown’s reputation despite being guilty of the same “crimes” as they are. Perhaps those in glass homes should think twice before tossing a stone.

More Royal Stories From Suggest