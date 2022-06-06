Todd Chrisley’s Alleged Gay Affairs Resurfacing Rumors About Harry Hamlin, RHOBH Star Kelly Dodd Fans The Flames

Real Housewives star Kelly Dodd recently joked about Harry Hamlin being “next” under an Instagram post that referred to an alleged gay affair Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley is reported to have had covered up.

Former Business Partner Claims Chrisley And He Were Romantically Involved

Chrisley, who is currently embroiled in a court case over his alleged fraudulent financial dealings, is also facing claims of blackmail. His former business partner Mark Braddock testified that he and the reality star had an intimate relationship for about a year in the early 2000s and that Chrisley even paid off a blackmailer to keep the affair under wraps.

While that information is explosive in and of itself, Dodd added fuel to the fire by dragging Hamlin into the discussion. Under an Instagram Reel about the alleged affair and blackmail, the reality star wrote, “Harry Hamlin is next.”

Many took this to mean that the actor is in the closet. This isn’t the only time people have made comments about Hamlin. His wife, Lisa Rinna, recently got in an online spat with a man named Patrick Somers, who threatened to “expose” her.

Rinna’s Recent Public Feud

Rinna responded by posting his phone number on her Instagram Story. Somers returned the favor, but Rinna seemed to take it well, joking that it was a “bonus getting to talk to so many nice people today since that guy posted my number thanks so much ! ! ! Love you guys so much ! ! ! #SilverLining.”

Somers was not so mellow. “@lisarinna not you leaking my number first and then trying to change the narrative you hunchback,” he wrote. “You need to go worry about YOUR husband and YOUR finances and who he’s spending his time with because his wife is too busy running her overfilled mouth. Beverly Hills talks… and we all know.” He punctuated his statement with a rainbow emoji, seemingly referring to Rinna’s husband.

It’s unknown what started the public spat between Rinna and Somers, but he claims he is a cast member on a new series called Real Husbands of Sunset, an all-male reality show set to compete with the Real Housewives franchise. There is no record of a show like this being in production or even existing at all.

Rinna Laughs Off The Rumors

Rinna has dealt with rumors of her husband’s sexual orientation before, and she always laughs it off. Last year, she posted an Instagram Story that read, “Recently read [Hamlin] allegedly beats his women, and also suspected he is gay/woman hater. Oh damn he’s freaking busy.”

She and Hamlin have been married since 1997 and share two daughters. He has never said anything publicly that would suggest he is gay, but rumors still persist. Dodd’s recent comment is just one of many unfounded claims.

More From Suggest

Jeff Bridges Compares COVID To Cancer Battle: ‘I Was Pretty Close To Dying’



Kelly Clarkson Makes Startling Discovery At Her Montana Ranch



Magic Johnson’s Unsurprising Connection To Dr. Anthony Fauci