‘Today’ Show Allegedly ‘Ripped Apart’ By ‘Catfight’ Pitting Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford Against Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager Disreputable Sources Say

Is the Today Show being “ripped apart by a catfight” that’s pitting longtime friends and former co-stars Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford against Savannah Guthrie and her “best bud” Jenna Bush Hager? One tabloid reports this week that NBC is considering trying to lure Gifford back to the show, which might leave Hager without her daytime gig, much to her friend Guthrie’s displeasure. Gossip Cop looks into this latest Today rumor.

Showdown Between ‘Today’ Show Besties?

“Claws Out In Today Showdown!” reads a headline out of the latest edition of the National Enquirer. There’s apparently a feud building between Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager. The trouble allegedly began after “honchos” at the NBC morning show suggested bringing back former host Kathie Lee Gifford to “pump up viewership,” so-called “spies” tell the outlet.

Hoda Kotb Pressing For Kathie Lee Gifford’s Return?

This is an apparent attempt to take on the show’s “arch-rival” over on the ABC network, Good Morning America, which has topped the ratings for most popular morning news program. “They’d love to have Kathie Lee back. She is TV gold, one of those rare talents that lights up a camera and delivers viewers, too,” an insider tattles, adding, “Jenna has never been able to fill her shoes. Most people in TV know it!”

Though Kotb would love to see “her bestie’s second coming,” alleged moles close to the situation claim the proposition has gotten the “stinkeye” from Gunthrie. She’s supposedly willing to fight off Gifford’s return to the show “tooth and nail” in order to protect Hager from being replaced.

Savannah Guthrie Determined To Protect ‘Best Friend’ Jenna Bush Hager?

“Jenna is Savannah’s best friend. As long as Jenna has Savannah, her job is safe,” insists a source. In closing, the tabloid notes that Gifford said in late November that she would be willing to return to TV only if she could work from her home in Nashville or remotely from Scotland.

Gossip Cop’s Got The Real Scoop

The Enquirer is hardly a reputable source of information, particularly when it comes to reporting about the Today show. For years, Gossip Cop has caught the shady tabloid outright lying about the stars of the morning show, which has understandably led to a hefty amount of mistrust for the outlet. Aside from our historical distrust, our first clue that this story wasn’t up to snuff was the insinuation about the “catfight.”

This tabloid, along with a plethora of others, adore claiming that women working in the same profession are engaged in bitter, behind closed doors feuds with each other. This is far from the first time the Enquirer has claimed there’s professional bad blood between Hoda Kotb and her Today co-stars Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.

In the last few years alone, the outlet has claimed Kotb is constantly on the outs with her colleagues, particularly her female co-stars. Guthrie is often portrayed by the tabloid as a conniving, scheming person who tries to wheel and deal behind the scenes to further her friend Hager’s career, as well as her own ambitions. Oftentimes, Kotb is alleged to be the hapless target of the duo, who supposedly tried to force her out of her position in order to advance Hager’s career or satisfy Guthrie’s ambitions.

Where The ‘Today’ Show Stars’ Relationship Really Stands

None of these reports are true. Based on how the ladies interact both in front of the camera and off-screen, it appears as if they have real professional respect for each other, as well as genuine affection.

As for Kathie Lee Gifford’s possible return to the Today show, it seems unlikely. As she stated in November, she’d only be willing to make her TV comeback if she was allowed to film remotely. It’s a possibility, but not one that necessarily means her return would lead to Hager being replaced. Since Hager currently lives in New York City where the morning show is filmed, it seems safe to say that her role on the show is safe as houses.