‘Today’ Producers Allegedly Looking To Replace Jenna Bush Hager

Did Jenna Bush Hager get a new job? 365 days ago Gossip Cop encountered a story about Today hoping to replace Hager with Ashley Biden. Let’s look back on this story to see if anything came of it.

The Next President’s Daughter

The National Enquirer claimed Hager had reason to fear for her job. Bosses at NBC were hoping to hire a new first daughter. “It started with Chelsea Clinton,” the so-called source said, “then Jenna Bush Hager and now they’re after President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley.” Ashley would help the program escape the distant Bush-era, but friends of Hager’s “aren’t concerned” because TV experience is more important than the last name.

This story busted itself. One of the supposed insider said Biden “would be happy to do a guest stint” but “isn’t interested in a full-time TV gig.” If that’s true, then why would Hager fear for her job in the first place? With nothing but these lousy insiders to go off of, Gossip Cop could see no choice but to bust the story.

Is She Still Employed?

One year later and Hager is still a fixture on Today. She and Hoda Kotb are getting along great. Since she’s still on the show, we were right to quash the rumor in its tracks.

Life is only getting better for Hager. She just announced a new multimedia deal with Universal Studios. Her “Read with Jenna” book club will now offer “first-look” deals to turn novels into movies, just like what Reese Witherspoon has done with her book club. Her brand is only growing.

As for Ashley Biden, she has not entered the world of television. The President’s daughter kept a pretty low profile in 2021, which is totally fine. Her leaked diary became a political lightning rod, but she seems to be more focused on her fashion brands than anything else.

Other ‘Today’ Myths

The Enquirer has a habit of dropping the ball on Today stories. It once announced Kotb was being bullied by Hager and Savannah Guthrie, but they’re all friends. It’s tried really hard to invent feuds behind the scenes, but all appears to be going well.

Hager still works at Today alongside Kotb. While both are apparently in danger of leaving, they’ve spent nearly four years together. NBC doesn’t appear to have any interest in messing up a dynamic that works just to maintain a streak of first daughters.

Similar Stories From Suggest

Kathie Lee Gifford Allegedly Ready To Take Jenna Bush Hager’s Job And Return To ‘Today,’ Show Gossip Said



Savannah Guthrie Allegedly Controlling ‘Today’ Show ‘Like A Tyrant,’ Pushing Out Hoda Kotb, Anonymous Source Says



Gayle King Allegedly Being Pushed Out Of ‘CBS Mornings’ After Falling Ratings, Industry Rumor Says