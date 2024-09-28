Titan’s Support Ship Felt a ‘Shudder’ After Submersible Imploded, per Sources

The Titan‘s support ship master reported feeling his vessel shudder around the time communication was lost with the ill-fated submersible.

On Friday, September 27, during a two-week hearing by the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation into the 2023 Titan tragedy, officials examined an exhibit that included a written interview from October 2023 with the captain of the Polar Prince, the support vessel for the Titan. This interview discussed the incident that took place on June 18, 2023.

In his written responses to the Coast Guard’s inquiries, the master of the Polar Prince, the ship’s captain, stated that “in hindsight,” he now believes he felt the vessel shudder approximately when communications were reportedly lost, though he did not recognize it at the time.

“At the time, we thought nothing of it,” the master recalled, per People. “It was slight,” he added.

The U.S. Coast Guard presented an image of the Titan submersible, found on the Atlantic Ocean floor, during a formal board hearing. (Image via U.S. Coast Guard)

Failing to share that information with the unified command, he stated, would be “unconscionable”.

“It’s a piece of info we didn’t have,” Frederick lamented. “It’s information that could have had a drastic impact on the search efforts.”

The Hearing Revealed the Haunting Final Messages of the Titan Submersible

During the multi-day hearing, the final messages sent by the Titan submersible before its implosion were disclosed. At 10:15 a.m. local time, approximately half an hour before communications between the Titan and Polar Prince suddenly ceased, the Titan reported to its support ship, “All good here.”

Some experts believe that those on board the Titan submersible may have become aware of their impending fate between 48 and 71 seconds prior to the catastrophic implosion.

The Coast Guard reported that Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a renowned explorer aboard the submersible during its implosion, is believed to have transmitted the final messages. Moments before contact was lost, the last communication reportedly discussed the vessel dropping weights near the Titanic.

Four days later, debris from the Titan was found on the ocean floor. Sadly, all five crew members were confirmed to have lost their lives in a devastating implosion. They include OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush.

Coast Guard officials reported that human remains were discovered during the recovery mission.