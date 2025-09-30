Tina Turner Statue in Her Home County Draws Divisive Reactions

A statue honoring Tina Turner has been unveiled near the high school she attended. But it has drawn very mixed reactions.

The Turner tribute stands at almost double the singer’s height: 10 feet. It was unveiled in Brownsville, Tennessee, near her hometown of Nutbush, on September 27.

The statue has Tina Turner in a dynamic pose with a wide smile on her face. In high heels and a skirt and a wild hairdo, the statue tries to capture the singer mid-performance. Even her index finger is getting in on the action.

According to AP, sculptor Fred Ajanogha wished to capture her flexibility as a performer. Her huge hairdo, which has drawn lots of narrowed eyes, he compared to the “mane of a lion.”

Considering her hair is more comparable to that of a Big Mouth character, however, it’s no wonder the statue has received a lot of heat.

Tina Turner Tribute Statue Ridiculed Online

Although Tina Turner is more than worthy of a statue, folks online don’t think this statue is the one for her. Her hair is the main point of criticism.

“Didn’t anyone review drawings for the Tina Turner statue? That seems like a necessary step. This is not very flattering,” wrote one.

“I’m not sure that the person who created this newly unveiled statue of Tina Turner was ……’Simply the Best’ person for the job!” exclaimed another, providing a side-by-side comparison.

“New Tina Turner statue unveiled over the weekend here in Tennessee. Words fail. Great art does that, leaves you speechless. So does an abomination like this. Might have to stop and see it next time I’m near Memphis. Pictures can’t possibly do it justice,” a third complained.

Honestly, I do see where they’re coming from. I do understand that making statues is a tricky art, but why do so many of them have to screw up the proportions somehow?

Thankfully, Tina Turner’s legacy is more than a botched statue. Her museum isn’t too far of a trek from where the statue stands. If you’re in Brownsville and want to honor the singer, head on over at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.