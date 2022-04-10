Tina Fey Allegedly Turned Her Back On Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Tragedy, Questionable Report Claims

Has Tina Fey cut ties with Alec Baldwin? One tabloid claims Fey has abandoned her 30 Rock co-star amid his recent legal troubles. Let’s check in on the former co-stars.

Tina Fey ‘Tosses Alec To The Wolves’?

This week, the Globe reports Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey are no longer friendly after the tragic shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set. While sources say Fey and Baldwin never really hit it off in the first place during their time together on 30 Rock, Fey has apparently “washed her hands of the guy” amid his latest controversies. Their relationship was reportedly “always colder and more business-minded than they let on publicly.”

And now that Hutchins’ family is suing Baldwin for the incident, the actor has become a Hollywood pariah. So, at the time that Baldwin could have used Fey’s support, she apparently isn’t going anywhere near her old co-star. “Alec could really use Tina to help sway Hollywood on his side, but that ain’t gonna happen,” the tipster muses. “She’s pretty much washed her hands of the guy.”

Tina Fey Abandoning Alec Baldwin?

This report provides a horribly inaccurate portrait of Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin’s relationship during their time working together. First, on Baldwin’s side, he was always one of Fey’s greatest admirers. In his autobiography, Baldwin described becoming enamored with his co-star upon meeting her for the first time. “When I first met Tina Fey—beautiful and brunette, smart and funny, by turns smug and diffident and completely uninterested in me or anything I had to say—I had the same reaction that I’m sure many men and women have: I fell in love,” the actor wrote.

Of course, Baldwin quickly found out that Fey was a married woman and accepted that things would never be romantic between them. But Fey had a similar, albeit less romantic, sentiment towards Baldwin. Fey praised Baldwin’s acting skills in her own memoir. “Anything I learned about real acting I learned from watching Alec Baldwin. He can play the emotion at the core of a scene while reciting long speeches word for word and hitting all the jokes in the right rhythm,” Fey wrote.

Furthermore, Fey kept Baldwin close throughout her career. When writing the character of Jack Donaghy for her show 30 Rock, she specifically had Baldwin in mind. And then when it came time for Saturday Night Live to cast its Donald Trump impersonator for its coveted presidential skits, Fey was the one that suggested Baldwin for the part.

We don’t actually know how Fey feels about Baldwin’s recent legal troubles. She hasn’t spoken out at all on the matter, and we’re not sure why she would be expected to. From what we can tell, Fey and Baldwin’s relationship hasn’t changed. And since this report so easily dismissed Baldwin and Fey’s years-long friendship, we just aren’t buying its version of things.

More Faux Feuds From The Tabloid

Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey aren’t the first celebrities the Globe has pitted against each other. Back in 2019, the outlet reported Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lawrence were fighting over a role in Bradley Cooper’s upcoming film. Then the magazine claimed Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were fighting over Steve Carell. And more recently, the publication alleged Mark Harmon was feuding with Scott Bakula. It’s clear that the Globe loves to peddle a good feud story, regardless if it’s true or not.

