Timothée Chalamet Slammed For Being ‘Toxic Bachelor’

Is Timothée Chalamet the next big Hollywood heartbreaker? One tabloid claims the young actor has developed a reputation for wooing women only to kick them to the curb shortly after. Here’s what we know about “the next Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Timothée Chalamet Leaving ‘Trail Of Broken Hearts’?

A recent edition of Star is sounding alarms over Timothée Chalamet’s love life. While the actor has dated multiple women since his rise to fame, none of them seem to stick. The tabloid claims it’s because Chalamet is terrified of commitment. “This is not a guy who has trouble meeting women,” an insider dished to the magazine. “He brags about having a girlfriend in every city he travels to!”

The Dune star has been connected to the likes of Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González over the last few years, but failed to ever make things official with either of them. “Monogamy and settling down are foreign concepts for [Chalamet],” the source confides. “He’s just not capable of it.”

The magazine even points to a statement from Chalamet that seemingly exposes his love for casual romance. “Date is a very scary word,” Chalamet once confessed. “Because then that context has been established.”

Timothée Chalamet Is Hollywood’s Newest ‘Toxic Bachelor’?

This story is outright bizarre. As far as we know, Chalamet only dated two women in the last three years. That isn’t many, especially for Hollywood’s standards. Besides, who is pressuring a 25-year-old to “settle down”? Chalamet is still extremely young and we doubt finding a wife is on the forefront of his mind right now, and it probably shouldn’t be.

Chalamet seems to be everywhere these days. After skyrocketing to fame seemingly overnight, he has become one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. He can’t stop booking roles. Chalamet had a starring role in three of this year’s biggest films, and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down any time soon. Given where his career is at, we doubt he’s too worried about dating at the moment.

More Reputation Stories From The Tabloid

This report is an extremely misleading portrait of Chalamet, but he certainly isn’t the only famous face to get this treatment from Star. The magazine has also published a slew of attacks against Meghan Markle’s reputation in the past. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Markle was spending $400K on a nursery.

Then the outlet alleged the duchess was “obsessed” with her appearance after getting many “nips and tucks.” And more recently, the magazine alleged Markle was signing a $200 million infomercial deal. Since none of these claims turned out to be true in the slightest, it’s hard to trust any Star‘s reports on celebrities’ reputations.

