Tim McGraw Sparks Health Fears After On-Stage Meltdown?

Are Tim McGraw‘s friends worried about his health? One tabloid claims the country star’s recent performance was a grave sign. Let’s check in on the Don’t Take the Girl crooner.

‘Mumble-Mouth’ Tim McGraw Has ‘Meltdown’ On Stage?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Tim McGraw isn’t as sharp as he used to be. During a recent concert in Reno, Nevada, McGraw fumbled the words to some songs, leading a couple of audience members to air their dissatisfaction with the show. But McGraw wasn’t going to take that disrespect at his own concert. The singer left the stage mid-performance to confront the hecklers — and now the outlet claims people are fearing for his mental health.

But McGraw got back onstage and addressed the slipup. Apparently, McGraw is burning the candle at both ends while he films a new TV show and is still performing. “If I forget words tonight, just know I’m old,” McGraw admitted to the audience. “I’m shooting a movie, and I’m working with my wife. There are a lot of variables in that situation. So, if I forget the words, sing along with me and help me out.”

‘Tongue-Tied’ Tim McGraw Sparks Health Fears?

While an angry outburst isn’t a flattering look on anyone, it doesn’t mean your health is failing. McGraw felt that his show was being disrupted by rude guests so he confronted them and asked them to leave — that’s all. And it’s incredibly common for singers to forget their own lyrics. You can look up practically any famous artist followed by “forgets lyrics” and find a video of them slipping up on stage. It happens, but it usually isn’t a sign that they’re in poor health.

And McGraw even gave an explanation, which he didn’t even have to do. The singer is starring in 1883, the prequel series for Yellowstone, and is still taking the time to perform. That would be rough on absolutely anyone, health problems or not. We’re sure McGraw is just dealing with a busy time work like all of us have done, and he got a bit frustrated. He’s human, and we shouldn’t hold celebrities to a higher standard than that.

The Tabloid On Tim McGraw

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer got it wrong about Tim McGraw. Back in 2019, the tabloid claimed McGraw and his wife Faith Hill were trying to “one-up” each other with their books. Then, the magazine alleged Hill was jealous of McGraw’s acting career. And more recently, the tabloid reported Hill and McGraw were on the brink of divorce. Obviously, the Enquirer can’t be trusted when it comes to McGraw.