Tim McGraw Allegedly Reeling Over Fight With Faith Hill About Their Future, Dubious Source Says

Are Faith Hill and Tim McGraw falling apart? One report says their duties on Yellowstone spinoff 1883 are driving a wedge between them. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hill’s Hollywood Hopes Shaking Tim’s Faith’

According to the National Enquirer, Hill’s dreams of Hollywood superstardom are crushing McGraw’s dreams. The couple teamed up for 1883 and Hill earned rave reviews. Friends say she’s hoping to become a true A-lister, but McGraw apparently isn’t happy about it. “Tim has always looked at acting as just a sideline to his country career,” a friend reveals.

McGraw thought 1883 would be a fun couples activity, but it inadvertently relit her passion for acting. This “isn’t the life Tim wants for them,” the friends says. “Their three daughters are grown and out of the house now, so Tim is content to stay home in Nashville with Faith and enjoy their empty-nesters status.” He does not want to move to Hollywood.

Ultimately, McGraw just doesn’t want to see Hill get heartbroken. The flop of Stepford Wives ended Hill’s acting dreams, and he doesn’t want that to happen again. A source concludes, “Tim fears Faith is going to get her heart broken again if this second stab at the big time for her doesn’t work out.”

What’s Next For Faith Hill And Tim McGraw?

Faith Hill’s career as a country star goes nearly completely unmentioned in this story. She’s won numerous Grammy Awards and is a touring force. The Soul2Soul II Tour 2006 was the highest-grossing country tour ever at the time. Her Hollywood career can only go so far because she’s going to have to tour sooner or later.

Tim McGraw’s going out solo on tour in 2022, so he’s too busy as it is to care about what this story says. Furthermore, real friends never talk to tabloids. You shouldn’t trust what this one has to say because of that. Since the entire story relies on that testimony, the whole article is unbelievable.

This whole angle is rather strange. Why would McGraw want to see his wife’s Hollywood dreams fail? He’s the one who got Hill on 1883 in the first place. Both McGraw and Hill looked happy as clams for the SAG Awards, so he’s hardly unsupportive.

Bad Track Record

Gossip Cop sees through this story. The Enquirer is realizing it can no longer attack Hill for her acting career as it has in the past. 1883 was too successful for that angle to work anymore, so now it’s changing tactics. Suddenly, McGraw doesn’t want his wife to succeed. It’s a lame attempt to invent drama where there simply isn’t any.

This tabloid has spent years targeting the stars. It claimed Hill and McGraw nearly broke up in quarantine, but it could produce no evidence to prove it. In a tale similar to this, it reported McGraw was purposefully trying to sabotage Hill’s memoir released by releasing his own book. They’re married. Her success is his success and vice versa. This is just silly.

