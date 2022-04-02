Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Allegedly Fighting Over Their Future, Came Close To Divorce, Gossip Claims

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill look to be still going strong after 25 years of marriage, but after quarter-century, the tabloids have been pointing to trouble in paradise. The country superstars are stalked by rumors of a perpetual but imminent split. Here are the latest stories Gossip Cop has heard about the 1883 stars.

Hard Years, Harder Divorce

According to the National Enquirer, Hill and McGraw were renewing their vows after a rocky year. A close pal said, “A lot of folks counted them out and this is their way of saying, ‘Nobody should have doubted us!’” The two were on the brink of divorce numerous times throughout the marriage, so renewing their vows would put all that talk to bed. Another friend said, “They’ve always managed to pull it together—and think that’s worth celebrating!”

There was no hard evidence to suggest McGraw and Hill were planning a vow renewal. This story relied solely on the testimony of so-called friends. Real inner-circle friends, the kind you invite to a vow renewal, would never spill secrets to a tabloid like this.

Faith Hill Is Jealous

When the cast of 1883 announced McGraw and Hill were coming on board, the National Enquirer claimed Hill was always jealous of McGraw. An insider said, “Faith’s insanely jealous of Tim’s success… it was causing real tension in the marriage.” An anonymous friend said, “Faith is just not as big a star as Tim anymore.” McGraw apparently hoped the potential success of the show would help turn her attitude around.

Hill was not simply handed a lead role in 1883 because McGraw wanted it to happen. The story acted as if McGraw was a much bigger actor than Hill, but they’ve had comparable careers box-office-wise. The story played into toxic stereotypes, so Gossip Cop debunked it.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Fight Over The Future

The Enquirer was at it again. Once 1883 became a hit, it changed its story to say McGraw didn’t want Hill to succeed as an actress. He supposedly didn’t like the idea of moving to Hollywood. Another unidentified friend said that this “isn’t the life Tim wants for them.” He was also apparently worried about Hill failing and getting crestfallen once more.

As a married couple, Faith Hill’s success is Tim McGraw’s success. Obviously, the two are rooting for one another. Furthermore, Hill is an incredibly successful musician already. She’s not about to hand that all in because 1883 did well. Nothing added up here. Clearly, the Enquirer is not a valid source for news about McGraw and Hill.

