Beloved TikToker Bella Bradford Announces Her Own Death at 24 in Heartbreaking Video

Beloved TikToker Bella Bradford made a heart-wrenching video just before her passing acknowledging her own death. It was uploaded to her page a few days ago.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in her jaw muscle back in 2021. She continued to share videos with her followers as she navigated her battle with cancer. Her page often included videos about fashion and skincare.

According to E News, Bradford had already passed when the video was shared. The post included a note that said, “Bella passed away peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most on Tuesday the 15th of October.”

Bella’s Followers Share Their Love

Thousands of comments poured in as Bella said, “I have terminal cancer and unfortunately, by now, my life has come to an end, and I’ve passed away. But I wanted to do one final Get Ready With Me because I love doing these, and I love fashion.”

She continued, “Thank you for following me on this fun journey, and yeah, I hope you will back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day if you ever needed to feel.”

Bella went on to share her outfit with her followers, as well as a heartbreaking message. She said, “Remember that you live every day and only die once, so everything helps.”

The TikToker continued to express how much the platform and her followers meant to her during her final days. She explained, “Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of purpose in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people. I wish you all a beautiful life and please (remember) to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old.”

Comments flooded Bella’s post as users shared their condolences. One comment read, “I will love you forever and ever Bel 💛 What a wonderful privilege to watch one more GRWM from you ❤️.”

Several others expressed how they wished they had found her page sooner. One person wrote, “First time ever on my FYP – 🥺 May you rest in peace beautiful angel.”