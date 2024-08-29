TikTok Star Details Gruesome Injuries After Ex-Stepfather Attacked, Nearly Killed Her

Most people know Eixchel Berroteran as Eixchelb. She’s a social media superstar who has garnered 4.3 million TikTok and 650,000 Instagram followers.

Most of the content she shares is about her travel experiences in other countries or perhaps her outfit of choice. But in her latest social media post she aims to alert her followers about a different type of story.

Eixchel Berroteran Nearly Killed By Stepdad, Shares Injuries

Berroteran recently shared a story of her getting abused. Even worse it was at the hands of her own stepfather, Luis Damas.

She recalled the gruesome experience as the “worst night” of her life

“That night… the worst of my entire life, God gave me another chance. When the shot was missed by CENTIMETERS… I was stunned, in shock, and afraid to think that those would be my last moments of life,” she said.

TikTok Star Recalls Horrifying Murder Attempt

According to the New York Post, the TikTok star says that her stepfather tried to kill Eixchel and her mother. Blaming the 21-year-old for being the catalyst of his and her mother’s divorce.

“I threw myself on the floor asking him to please not do anything… I decided to crawl towards him screaming for him to stop and at that moment I heard the shot that left me stunned; but my mom, who was already behind him, wrestled him so the shot didn’t hit me,” she added.

“Today I can tell you that trauma hurts more than physical injuries and that I really don’t know how I will ever overcome this nightmare.”

Thankfully neither the TikTok star nor her mother were seriously injured in the melee. Damas was arrested and hit with a slew of charges according to the outlet.