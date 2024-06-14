tiktok-influencer-dead-at-35-after-ignoring-cancer-sign

A devastating tragedy occurred when a 35-year-old TikTok influencer passed away after ignoring cancer symptoms.

According to the New York Post, “On Thursday, mourners in Anca Molnar’s home country of Romania lined the road and applauded as her coffin passed by … She had been known in the European country for her makeup artistry with local personalities and had built a loyal social media following.” The influencer died of a brain tumor on Tuesday morning.

Anca’s husband, Claudiu, said Anca gave him and their son “the best years of our lives.”

Three days ago, a beautiful video and message were shared on Anca’s Instagram.

“I came, lived beautifully, and left to another world,” the post read. “I fought the way I knew how best and with all my might Til the last drop of HOPE.

The post continued, “I leave in your heart the gratitude for how beautiful my life has been and may my smile remain testimony that I lived it to the fullest,” the statement continued. “So many times I wanted to take the phone in my hands for the last time and leave you one last advice: live beautifully and live fully!”

“I, Anca Molnar, have left… Home,” the statement concluded. “But from there, I will always continue to watch you! Stay well, and look for me among the stars. From time to time, I’ll wink at you!”

According to a close friend of Anca, she had symptoms of a brain tumor for long before she sought treatment or answers.

“She had been experiencing excruciating headaches more frequently,” her friend Alina Radi said.

“Initially, she didn’t think much of them, because that’s how we are, but she found herself struggling to carry out her daily tasks consistently,” Radi continued.

Unfortunately, by the time she saw a doctor, the cancer had already progressed too far. There was nothing she could do.

Still, she traveled to Turkey for brain surgery and rounds of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. While the cancer went into remission after the first operation, doctors then found a second tumor. On social media, Anca shared updates about her treatment while praising her husband for being “the strongest and best man by my side, in good times and bad.”