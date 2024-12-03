tiktok-influencer-arrested-for-stealing-from-target-for-a-second-time

A TikTok influencer has been arrested again for shoplifting, just weeks after being accused of stealing from the same Florida Target store.

Marlena Velez, 22, garnered attention last month after her arrest for allegedly stealing 16 items valued at over $500 from a Target store in Cape Coral. Authorities partially identified her through TikTok videos she posted that same day to her nearly 400,000 followers.

She now faces additional theft charges following her arrest on Saturday for allegedly stealing from the same store on November 20, per NBC 2.

According to police, Velez manipulated the self-checkout system by using a fake barcode. This allowed her to walk away with 16 household and clothing items worth $225.

Authorities identified her as the shoplifter using surveillance footage and a distinctive clue. That would be her phone’s wallpaper, which matched a photo from her Instagram account.

The TikTok Creator’s Latest Arrest Highlights Her Previous Alleged Criminal History

Investigators also noted that a man with a unique arm tattoo, featured in several of Velez’s TikTok videos, was present during the theft.

During her first arrest, Velez was linked to the crime through security footage and videos from her TikTok account. One of the videos, a “get ready with me” clip filmed on the day of the alleged shoplifting, showed her wearing the same outfit and glasses as the individual captured on surveillance.

The now-deleted TikTok video featured her capturing the moment as she selected items inside Target and later loaded them into her car.

The TikToker has a notable criminal record. It all kicked off in 2019 when she was just 17 years old. She was reportedly arrested for grand theft auto after stealing and crashing her friend’s car. More recently, in July 2023, she was arrested again, this time for shoplifting at a Walmart in Cape Coral.

On Saturday, Velez was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail. She now faces additional charges related to theft stemming from this incident.

Velez has placed both her TikTok and Instagram accounts on private for the time being.