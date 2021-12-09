Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Allegedly About To Leave Him Over Injuries, Rumor Says

Is Tiger Woods‘ girlfriend Erica Herman ready to call off their relationship? One tabloid claims the pro golfer’s selfish tendencies are damaging his relationship. Here’s what we know.

‘Testy’ Tiger Woods ‘Driving Erica Away’?

This week, Star reports Erica Herman may be the one that got away for Tiger Woods. After suffering a near-fatal car accident earlier this year, Woods has quietly been recovering at the Florida home he shares with Herman. Apparently, the pro-golfer has leaned heavily on Herman over the last several months as he got back on his feet, but now that he’s on the mend, Herman doesn’t want to wait on him hand and foot.

“There’s only so much Erica can take,” an insider spills to the tabloid. “She’s been Tiger’s nurse, maid and personal chef, often without any thanks.” And now, Woods has made a miraculous recovery and is even back on the green. “She tolerated Tiger’s crankiness because he was recuperating but it’s gone on long enough,” the tipster dishes. “He needs to show a little appreciation or it’s only a matter of time before she gets fed up and leaves.”

Erica Herman ‘Fed Up’ With Boyfriend Tiger Woods?

There’s simply no evidence to support this story. First of all, we seriously doubt the sincerity of this so-called “source.” There’s no way anyone close to Woods and Herman would reveal such invasive information to a tabloid. Nothing we know about their relationship warrants these rumors, and fans of the golfer should totally disregard this story. In fact, Woods and Herman have been going strong for years now. We have no reason to believe they’re on the rocks now that Woods is doing better. If anything, we’re sure Herman is happy that Woods is doing better.

The Tabloids On Tiger Woods

But it’s hard to take Star‘s story seriously when they’ve lied about the athlete before. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Woods had a falling out with Tom Brady because their partners couldn’t get along. We found that story to be a total work of fiction, so we’re hesitant to believe the publication now.

Besides, the tabloid media has always been hard on Woods. After his most recent car crash, a whole slew of magazines claimed Woods was close to relapsing. One outlet went as far as to accuse Woods of being asleep at the wheel at the time of the crash. And more recently, one tabloid claimed Woods may never golf competitively again. Obviously, the tabloids have it out for Woods.

