Tiger Woods Allegedly Fighting With Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Over Letting Their Son Golf Professionally

Are Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren at odds over how to handle their son Charlie‘s budding golf career? One tabloid claims Woods is fostering Charlie’s skills, but Nordegren doesn’t want the pro-golfer life for her son. Here’s the latest Tiger Woods gossip.

Tiger Woods And Elin Nordegren ‘At Odds’?

The latest edition of OK! reports Tiger Woods wants his mini-me son, Charlie, to follow in his footsteps. “Tiger thinks it would be great for Charlie to have a destiny like his,” an insider spills. But Charlie’s mother, Elin Nordegren, thinks the pro-golfing world isn’t good for their son. The tipster explains that she doesn’t “want golf consuming their son’s life.”

And now, Woods and Nordegren are “clashing” over how to handle Charlie’s golfing dreams. “Elin worries he’s going to suffocate Charlie,” the source confides. “She reasons it’s hard enough to be a kid these days without this as added pressure.” But she isn’t going to stop Charlie if it truly is his dream to be a pro-golfer. “She concedes that it boils down to what Charlie wants,” the insider concludes.

What’s Going On With Tiger Woods?

After investigating the tabloid’s claims, we’re left with one question: Why would Woods and Nordegren just now be arguing about this? If we’re to believe the magazine’s version of events, then Charlie Woods waltzed onto the green for the first time last month and took home second place at the PNC championship just from sheer natural talent. We’re certain that wasn’t the case, and Charlie has likely been honing his golf skills for years now.

And if Charlie has been practicing for so long — and judging from his skills, he likely has been — this conversation between Woods and Nordegren probably happened a long time ago. We’re pretty sure Charlie’s parents came to an agreement about the sport long before he signed up for the PNC Championship, and they’ve both thrown their full support behind him. And if the golf experts are right, Charlie has quite a career ahead of him if he chooses to pursue it.

The Tabloids On Tiger Woods

We know better than to trust any tabloid’s take on Tiger Woods. After sustaining multiple injuries in a near-fatal car accident, the National Enquirer accused Woods of being on a “slippery slope” to relapse. Then, the Globe claimed Woods was crippled and would never play golf again. And more recently, Star reported Tiger Woods’ girlfriend was leaving him over his injuries. Obviously, these magazines don’t have any insight into Woods’ personal life or career.