This WWE Star Just Got 17 Years For Fatal Car Crash

WWE legend Tammy Sytch has been sentenced for her role in a 2022 car crash that killed a 75-year-old man.

As reported by TMZ, Tammy Sytch will be spending the next decade and a half in prison. Sytch’s sentencing follows her involvement in a fatal 2022 car crash.

The WWE star, commonly known by her ring name, “Sunny,” was sentenced in Volusia County on Monday, November 27. Three months ago, Sytch pled no contest to one felony count of DUI causing death.

In court footage, Sytch can be seen wearing an orange jumpsuit with cuffs around her wrists.

Happening Now: former WWE star & Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is in court for sentencing. She pleaded no contest for a 2022 fatal crash where police say she was driving drunk. She faces up to 25 years in prison. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/lat4ZuSUZ8 — Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) November 27, 2023

According to the publication, Sytch’s hearing lasted several hours—but she only spoke to the courtroom for a few minutes. Testimonies from individuals involved with the case, including a medical expert who previously evaluated Sytch, were given.

The WWE star was seemingly apologetic about her actions, breaking down in tears and telling the victim’s family, “I know my words are not enough but please know that I think about you every day.”

At the end of the hearing, the judge sentenced Sytch to 17 years in prison. She appeared apathetic as she was taken out of the courtroom.

The Horrific March 2022 Car Crash

In March 2022, Tammy Sytch slammed her car into Julian Lasseter’s while under the influence. Lasseter was killed during the tragic crash.

According to authorities, Sytch hit Lasseter while he was stopped at a traffic light. At the time of the crash, Sytch allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher.

Sytch received eight charges over the event. She initially pled not guilty to each charge but changed her pleas after reaching a deal with prosecutors. Before the plea deal, she had the chance of facing up to 25 years in prison.

Before the 2022 crash, Sytch had been arrested at least six times for impaired driving.