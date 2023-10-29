This New Zealand Town Is Being Terrorized By Drivers Blasting Celine Dione From Their Cars

The city of Porirua in New Zealand is calling for action after being plagued by these quirky music enthusiasts.

People are wreaking havoc in Porirua neighborhoods by rigging their cars with booming speakers and cranking up Céline Dion’s hits in what they’re calling “siren battles.”

These battles are part of a local subculture known as “siren kings,” where people compete to have the loudest and clearest sound.

Those caught up in the competition typically use lots of industrial speakers and sirens. They then drive around the neighborhoods in the New Zealand town or play the music from parking lots.

But now, locals have had enough.

According to Anita Baker, the mayor of Porirua, residents can’t sleep because of the ongoing competition encouraging the youth to blare music at all times of the night.

“We need to find somewhere alternative for these people to go or they need to stop,” Baker said.

Local resident Wes Gaarkeuken has set up a petition urging the Siren Kings to cease their activities. It has already reached 290 out of its 500 signature goal.

The petition reads as follows:

“Enough is enough. Porirua City Council must act and stop the gathering of car meets blasting music and emergency sirens noises at all hours of the night.

“Ratepayers are tired of the inaction and dismissive attitude shown by the council and the mayor concerning this issue.

“Disturbances of the peace must be enforced and ratepayers deserve better from their council.”

Those who participate in the trend use Céline Dion’s music because it’s clear, has strong treble, and less bass.

Amid battles occurring both in the city centre and residential area, several residents have voiced their frustrations and concerns to Baker.

The mayor continued: “It’s vibrating all over the city wherever they do it because we’re in a basin. It’s really frustrating.”

Diana Paris left a comment on the petition’s Change.org account:

“I’m sick of the disturbing of the peace that sometimes goes on for hours. Although I enjoy listening to Céline Dion in the comfort of my lounge and at my volume, I do not enjoy listening to fragments of it stopping and starting anytime between 7pm and 2am.”

What a strange trend New Zealand has going on over there!