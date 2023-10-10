This Is The Reason Why Rachel Zegler Got Axed From Lead Role In New ‘Snow White’ Remake

Rachel Zegler’s controversial remarks may have left a lasting mark on her acting career.

It’s no secret that The Walt Disney Company has been having some significant ups and downs as they continue to deliver live-action remakes that no one keeps asking for. But that’s a story for another time…

Now Disney has directed its focus to the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. It has since been announced that Shazam! actress Zegler will play as the nature enthusiast of a Disney princess, Snow White.

Zegler has been quite critical of the original film in comments she’s shared in interviews and social media. In her comments, the actress has repeatedly criticized and hinted at changes to the love story between Snow White and the prince.

In Zegler’s opinion, the original Snow White was helpless and had to depend on the prince, or more specifically, a man, to be saved. She has also expressed that she never thought this trope fit with Snow White’s character. Additional sources and heightened social media activity have showcased the actress igniting fervent debates about the complete removal of the prince as a character altogether. In a joking manner, the actress suggested that the new movie should send out a message that Snow White, like any woman, can assert her power without relying on a romantic subplot.

Following her comments that sent the internet into a frenzy, skepticism now hangs over Disney fans well before the movie was even given a chance. Zegler has even joked about the negative reactions she started, claiming the film may already be doomed because of her comments.

It also doesn’t help that Zegler was recently dropped from Paddington 3. The adorable series about a bear in a little red hat is a heartwarming series that has entertained children for years. Other sources also reveal that Zegler was rather difficult while filming West Side Story.

It was recently announced that Zegler’s removal from the film was partly due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes that have disrupted several projects across television and film production. Streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, and Max have all been heavily impacted by the strikes.

Yet, given the actress’s reputation for a brash demeanor and unapologetic outspokenness, it appears she may have inadvertently missed out on certain opportunities that could have left a lasting mark on her career.

As controversies continue to pile up, Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White finds itself in yet another tempestuous situation—its choice to omit the dwarfs from the film. Nonetheless, Disney’s recent casting and production decisions have left many raising their eyebrows and accusing the company of being excessively ‘woke.’

Snow White is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024. Let’s hope critics and Disney fans give it a chance.