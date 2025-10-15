This 2021 Gem Is Jenna Ortega’s Best Movie, According to Letterboxd Users

Jenna Ortega has seen a sudden rise in popularity and fame in recent years. But the star has been around for a little while. That’s right, even before Netflix’s Wednesday.

The actor first appeared on the big screen in an uncredited role in Iron Man 3 in 2013, where she played the vice president’s daughter. Despite her debut role being in such a huge film, it wasn’t until 2021 where she’d have her “breakout” role.

And it turns out that this breakout film is her highest-rated film on Letterboxd.

There’s no better way to find a reliable opinion of films than on Letterboxd, so I had a look at which film the cinephile community believes to be Jenna Ortega’s best film.

With a 3.5-star rating, Fallout takes Jenna Ortega’s top spot. You might think this isn’t very impressive, but Letterboxd users are hard to please. Anything above a three is genuinely pretty good.

In Fallout, Jenna Ortega played Vada Cavell. Critics have seriously praised the film, and many believe it’s some of Ortega’s best work. So if you’re a fan, why not check it out?

While we’re here, however, we can find out much more interesting facts about Jenna Ortega’s filmography.

Jenna Ortega’s Most Popular Films Of Her Career

I thought it would be fun to list the films that have been watched the most, at least by the Letterboxd community. This will give us a solid idea of the most popular films she’s been in.

X (3.4) Iron Man 3 (3.1) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024) (3.2) Scream 6 (3.4) Scream (3.2) Death of a Unicorn (2.7) The Fallout (3.5) Miller’s Girl (1.8) Insideous: Chapter 2 (3) The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2.5)

I do feel like I’ve seen press about most of these films, so she’s not doing too bad. And, honestly, the ratings on these films are pretty good too, considering Letterboxd’s standards.

We can expect to see Jenna Ortega again among the star-studded cast of The Gallerist.