‘The Voice’ Rumor: Ariana Grande Allegedly Fired After Single Season

Did The Voice kick Ariana Grande out after one season? According to one tabloid, Grande couldn’t cut it on the singing competition. Here’s what we know about the “Just Look Up” singer’s departure from the show.

Ariana Grande Gets The Boot?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Ariana Grande’s season of The Voice flopped with viewers, and now the show has no interest in keeping her around. “Ariana has been a huge disappointment,” an insider spills to the tabloid. “She not only failed to make any difference to the ratings, she also failed to get anyone from her team into the finale! This isn’t food for someone earning as much money as she does.”

The magazine notes that expectations were high for this latest season. Grande’s star power brought a lot of media attention to the show, but it doesn’t look like it really did anything for the ratings. “She certainly wasn’t the game-changer everyone hoped she would be,” the tipster dishes. But apparently, there are no hard feelings for the “thank u, next” singer, who only took the gig because she couldn’t tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Now that Ariana can go back on the road, she won’t be spinning around in a red chair again!”

Ariana Grande Was ‘Huge Disappointment’ For ‘The Voice’?

This report is a bit misleading. While it’s true Grande’s addition to the show didn’t exactly boost ratings — in fact, the show actually lost viewers compared to its 20th season — it’s no mystery why. For years, viewership for live TV has been steadily declining. What Grande did do is greatly boost the show’s presence on social media platforms, bringing millions of viewers to The Voice‘s YouTube channel. It just goes to show that not even Ariana Grande can save cable, but she undeniably brought interest to the show. We doubt the producers would call that a “disappointment.”

Furthermore, we still don’t know for certain whether or not Grande will be back for the show’s 22nd season, but it never seemed like Grande planned to stick around. Grande’s post on Instagram to mark the season’s wrap certainly sounded like a farewell. “Thank you so sincerely for having me,” the singer wrote. “This was such an incredibly cherished experience. Every human that works so incredibly hard (quite literally nonstop) on this show has a permanent place in my heart.”

And as for the tabloid’s last claim that Grande would be “back on the road,” that doesn’t seem to be the case either. The singer hasn’t announced any tour dates, and given the progression of the Omicron COVID variant, we doubt she’s making any plans now. It seems like Grande’s time on The Voice was a genuinely cherished experience, but we doubt anyone expected it to be a permanent gig.

The Tabloid On ‘The Voice’

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has spread misinformation about The Voice. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton were feuding on the show. Then, the magazine predicted that Grande would actually push Shelton off of the show. And more recently, the publication reported Shelton forced the show to cancel its spring season. Obviously, fans shouldn’t trust the Enquirer for genuine updates on The Voice.