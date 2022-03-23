‘The View’ Reportedly Courting A Controversial Talk Show Icon To Join The Show, Unverified Report Says

Is The View inviting a popular but problematic TV personality to its table? One tabloid claims the staple talk show is leaning into controversy with its most recent move. Here’s the latest gossip about The View.

‘The View’ Eyeing ‘Wacky’ New Co-Host?

This week, the National Enquirer reports The View has seen all of the media attention Wendy Williams has been getting since losing her show, and they want to snatch her up before anyone else gets the chance. “There is an open offer for Wendy to come on the show whenever she wants,” an insider reveals. “They would love to get her first interview since leaving her own show—but they also want to test out Wendy’s chemistry with Whoopi and the ladies before talking with her about potentially joining The View as a co-host!”

The source reminds readers that this wouldn’t be the first time The View welcomed a former talk-show host to the table. “When Rosie O’Donnell joined The View, their numbers went through the roof,” the tipster recalls. “Wendy is a huge talent and certainly has strong enough opinions and views to hold her own on any panel show.”

‘The View’ Gave Wendy Williams An ‘Open Offer’?

So, it wouldn’t be the most outrageous idea for The View to get in touch with the host of The Wendy Williams Show. Both programs cater to similar audiences, so it isn’t hard to see why the tabloid made that connection. Not to mention, Wendy Williams appearing on The View would be a major daytime TV crossover, and there’s no doubt that it would rake in the viewers. That being said, Williams probably isn’t going to be joining the panel any time soon.

Despite the outlet’s claim that Williams was “ousted” from her show, there’s still a good chance that Williams will return to the program. Williams recently phoned in to Good Morning America to finally talk about the future of the Wendy Williams Show. While it’s true Sherri Shepherd’s new show is being positioned to fill Williams’ time slot, producer-distributor Debmar-Mercury has said that the door is open for Williams’ return whenever she’s ready.

Williams insists that she’s “very comfortable” with the idea of going back to work, and she intends to do so as soon as she’s able. “Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing,” Williams noted. “This is what I would [like] to say to my Wendy Watchers: Keep watching because I’m going to be back on the Wendy Show bigger and brighter than ever.”

Wendy Williams Rumors Run Rampant

The National Enquirer is the last source we’d trust anywhere the Wendy Williams Show or The View is concerned. Last year, the tabloid claimed The View was preparing to drop political discussions after a drop in ratings. Of course, we know very well that never happened. Then the outlet reported Whoopi Goldberg was ready to quit The View. And a more recent edition claimed Williams’ producers fired her for her “wild card” behavior. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have any behind-the-scenes insight into these shows.

More From Suggest

‘View’ Fans Trash Joy Behar Over Out Of Touch ‘Boomer’ Comments On Ukraine Conflict

Why Whoopi Goldberg Is The Only Regular Co-Host On ‘The View’

CBS Allegedly Firing Norah O’Donnell Over $8 Million Salary If She Doesn’t Take 50% Pay Cut, Network Source Says