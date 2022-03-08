‘The View’ Hosts Allegedly Want Whoopi Goldberg To Get Fired From The Show For Good, Source Claims

Are Whoopi Goldberg‘s co-hosts on The View conspiring to push her off of the show? One tabloid claims Goldberg’s co-stars weren’t happy about her return. Here’s the latest gossip about The View.

‘Gone Girl’ Whoopi Goldberg ‘Wasn’t Missed’?

This week, the Globe reports Whoopi Goldberg didn’t get a warm “welcome back” upon returning to The View. Back in January, she made a misguided comment about the Holocaust on the show, and fans were quick to call Goldberg’s position on the show into question. The show decided to suspend her shortly after. “The weeks when Whoopi was gone there was a lot of levity on the set, and the ladies were all so much more relaxed and able to get their opinions across,” a snitch whispers. “But things quickly changed the moment she got back.”

The outlet admits that a representative for the show denied this story and claimed that “everyone at The View is happy to have Whoopi back at the table where she belongs.” But the tabloid’s tipster pushes on, saying, “The co-hosts are so over Whoopi and her patronizing ways. They absolutely hate how she’s bragging about all the people who supported her. It wasn’t long ago Whoopi was threatening to quit. Now the feeling behind the scenes is they can’t wait for that day to come!”

Whoopi Goldberg’s Co-Hosts ‘Want Her Gone’?

While we can’t speak to Whoop Goldberg’s co-hosts’ feelings about her return, the numbers are certainly in her favor. The View saw a ratings dip of over 200,000 viewers when Goldberg was suspended. But the program had over 100,000 of those viewers return with Goldberg, making it clear that she still rakes in the ratings. Workplace dynamics can be complicated — and The View surely hasn’t seen a shortage of on-set feuds. Nevertheless, the cast doesn’t have a say in who stays or goes, and it doesn’t look like Goldberg is going anywhere any time soon.

Besides, the outlet admitted that a representative denied the rumors of on-set tensions. We’re much more inclined to believe an authorized representative for the program over the tabloid’s anonymous “insider.” Only time will tell how things will fair for the hosts, but it’s looking like Goldberg’s return was a welcome boost for the program.

The Tabloid On Whoopi Goldberg

Of course, the Globe has a downright reprehensible track record when it comes to Whoopi Goldberg. Last year, the outlet reported Goldberg’s friends were worried after her “shocking weight gain.” Then the magazine claimed Goldberg was “on the verge of collapse” after recent health struggles. And finally, the publication alleged there were “big worries” for “wobbly” Whoopi Goldberg. Clearly, the Globe isn’t a reliable source when it comes to the Ghost actress.

