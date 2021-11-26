The Truth About Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert’s Latest Feud

Are Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton having a proxy war with restaurants? The two exes both own Nashville restaurants, and one report says they both want to outfox the other. Gossip Cop investigates.

Shelton And Lambert’s ‘Food Fight!’

According to the Globe, Lambert and Shelton are still bitter over their divorce. The two own restaurants in Nashville and sources say Shelton is livid that hers is eating into his profits. “The competition between their restaurants has intensified,” a source reveals. “They’re only a short walk away from each other, but Miranda’s establishment has that magic something that appeals to locals and tourists.”

Another insider explains why Lambert is winning — Shelton has “neglected his restaurant.” His menu is stale, and the drinks are lame. As Shelton stews, Lambert is loving life. A source concludes, “Miranda’s loving every minute she’s besting him.”

What’s Going On With The Exes

Shelton and Lambert broke up six years ago now. You’d think time would put an end to these catty rumors, but you would be wrong. Shelton famously wed Gwen Stefani this year, so it’s safe to say he has other things on his mind. Lambert remarried as well and looks perfectly content with Brendan McLoughlin.

Tabloids would have you believe that Shelton and Lambert are obsessed with one another and take every milestone as a personal slight. In reality, they’ve moved on. There’s bound to be residual hard feelings, but people don’t invest in restaurants to get petty revenge. That’s literally a Curb Your Enthusiasm plot.

As Gossip Cop has already pointed out to the Globe, Lambert’s restaurant is strategically placed in Nashville along a strip of other restaurants. She doesn’t want to leech customers off Shelton; she wants foot traffic. You could say Lambert is feuding with Kid Rock and Luke Bryan as well, but that wouldn’t sell a magazine. This would be like saying Bubba Gump Shrimp has beef with the M&M Store because they’re near one another. It’s flat-out stupid.

Other Tall Tales

Back in February, this outlet sang a very different tune. It claimed Lambert was fantasizing about Shelton because McLoughlin was too much of a city boy. Suddenly she hates her ex again. The least this tabloid could do is keep track of its own silly continuity.

Gossip Cop also busted its story about Lambert breaking up Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. That never happened. The Globe obviously has no idea what its talking about, so you should disregard this story.