‘The Traitors’ Star Chrishell Stause’s Lace Top Catches Eyes at the Grammys



Ready for a night of music and glamour, The Traitors star Chrishell Stause stepped out wearing an all-white ensemble at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The reality TV star’s outfit featured a gorgeous Galia Lahav-designed lace top with white pants and a train. After her arrival, Stause interviewed artists on the red carpet for GLAAD, with Anthony Allen Ramos assisting her.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chrishell Stause attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Chrishell Stause spoke out about being asked by GLAAD to conduct interviews on the Grammys red carpet.

“As someone who came out publicly, I know how amazing and difficult it can be to be an LGBTQ person in the entertainment industry,” she said. “I hope celebrating this year’s queer nominees at the iconic Grammy Awards red carpet can remind our community that success is absolutely attainable, and that people can and do relate to our stories.”

Among those Stause talked to on the red carpet was Chappell Roan, who stated she wouldn’t have her career if it wasn’t for her transgender fans.

“Trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away,” Roan then explained. “I would not be here without trans girls. So just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you and I’m trying my best to stand up for you in every way that I can.”

Chrishell Stause Recently Shared Some New Details About ‘The Traitors’ Season 3

Weeks before the 2025 Grammys, Chrishell Stause revealed some behind-the-scene details about The Traitors season 3.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Stause claimed that the traitors were nearly causing scheming multiple times.

“There’s two moments, to be honest with you, where they’re in that hidden little bar area,” Stause said. “There’s the part that they cut off the [third] episode on. But I remember one other part too. I remember being in that room and being like, ‘Wait, I heard that door click.’”

Stause then spoke about her own near run-ins during the season. “I remember trying to push in and trying to get in and it wasn’t letting me in. So I was like, ‘Either someone’s holding it from the other side or it’s locked.’”

“Honestly, there were quite a few times where I think they must have not been caught by the skin of their teeth. As you see — because I wasn’t in that room,” she added. “There’s other times where something happens at the beginning of the episode that will [inspire] suspicions. I remember us being like, ‘I wasn’t there, but somebody heard something.’”

